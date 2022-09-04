Brave zipliners raise more than £100,000 taking on Kessock Bridge for Highland Hospice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Brave zipliners raise more than £100,000 taking on Kessock Bridge for Highland Hospice

By Lauren Robertson
September 4, 2022, 3:45 pm Updated: September 4, 2022, 4:27 pm
James MacLeod of Inverness crossing the zipline. Picture by Sandy McCook.
James MacLeod of Inverness crossing the zipline. Picture by Sandy McCook.

Around 500 people flew across the Kessock Bridge on a zipline to raise money for Highland Hospice.

Despite wind and rain, people from as young as 12 to as old as 80 conquered their fears, with many doing the zipline for the first time.

More than £100,000 was raised for the charity as people took on the challenge between Friday and Sunday, with donations still coming in and an official total to be announced in the coming days.

This year’s zipline was extra special as it celebrated the 35th anniversary of Highland Hospice as well as the 40th year of the bridge itself.

Groups from Raigmore hospital, Tesco, Bear Scotland and more took the plunge, zipping 1,500ft across the water in the name of a good cause.

What an amazing Day 2 of our Kessock Bridge Zipline Challenge 🌻Lots of smiley happy zippers and spectators. 💖 And the most gorgeous sunset. 🌅Roll on Day 3 tomorrow. 🫶

Posted by Highland Hospice on Saturday, 3 September 2022

Inclusive event

Emma Nicol, fundraiser at Highland Hospice, was at the bridge to cheer people on as they crossed the Beauly Firth.

“We’ve had a full mix of weather but it hasn’t dampened anyone’s spirits,” she said.

“It has been a rollercoaster of emotions for people as they’ve come off the zip, they’re proud of themselves for facing their fears.”

Highland Hospice ensures anyone faced with life shortening illness, death or bereavement gets the best possible care and support.

Also taking to the skies without fear were a patient at the hospice who had the zipline on her bucket list, people who are deaf and blind, a wheelchair user and someone with a prosthetic leg.

Lisa Gray of Conon Bridge zipping across the Beauly Firth. Picture by Sandy McCook.

Ms Nicol added that the zipline is an inclusive event: “Not everyone can run a marathon for charity so it’s something so many people can do. It’s a brilliant location and a once in a lifetime thing.”

This weekend Highland Hospice also hosted an auction in which the colourful coos from the Great Heilan Coo Trail were given away to the highest bidder.

Individuals and businesses from across the region bid up to £5,000 for the coos, raising another £48,000 for the charity.

