Brave zipliners raise more than £100,000 taking on Kessock Bridge for Highland Hospice

Around 500 people flew across the Kessock Bridge on a zipline to raise money for Highland Hospice.

Despite wind and rain, people from as young as 12 to as old as 80 conquered their fears, with many doing the zipline for the first time.

More than £100,000 was raised for the charity as people took on the challenge between Friday and Sunday, with donations still coming in and an official total to be announced in the coming days.

This year’s zipline was extra special as it celebrated the 35th anniversary of Highland Hospice as well as the 40th year of the bridge itself.

Groups from Raigmore hospital, Tesco, Bear Scotland and more took the plunge, zipping 1,500ft across the water in the name of a good cause.

What an amazing Day 2 of our Kessock Bridge Zipline Challenge 🌻Lots of smiley happy zippers and spectators. 💖 And the most gorgeous sunset. 🌅Roll on Day 3 tomorrow. 🫶 Posted by Highland Hospice on Saturday, 3 September 2022

Inclusive event

Emma Nicol, fundraiser at Highland Hospice, was at the bridge to cheer people on as they crossed the Beauly Firth.

“We’ve had a full mix of weather but it hasn’t dampened anyone’s spirits,” she said.

“It has been a rollercoaster of emotions for people as they’ve come off the zip, they’re proud of themselves for facing their fears.”

Highland Hospice ensures anyone faced with life shortening illness, death or bereavement gets the best possible care and support.

Also taking to the skies without fear were a patient at the hospice who had the zipline on her bucket list, people who are deaf and blind, a wheelchair user and someone with a prosthetic leg.

Ms Nicol added that the zipline is an inclusive event: “Not everyone can run a marathon for charity so it’s something so many people can do. It’s a brilliant location and a once in a lifetime thing.”

This weekend Highland Hospice also hosted an auction in which the colourful coos from the Great Heilan Coo Trail were given away to the highest bidder.

Individuals and businesses from across the region bid up to £5,000 for the coos, raising another £48,000 for the charity.