Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Penalty hero Ryan Christie targeting Nations League glory to boost Euro 2024 qualification bid

By Sean Wallace
September 25, 2022, 10:30 pm
Ryan Christie of Scotland celebrates scoring from the penalty spot to go 2-1 up against Republic of Ireland.
Ryan Christie of Scotland celebrates scoring from the penalty spot to go 2-1 up against Republic of Ireland.

Penalty hero Ryan Christie insists Scotland aim to finish the UEFA Nations League job in style against Ukraine on Tuesday.

The Scots only need to avoid defeat in Krakow, Poland to win Group B1 and earn promotion to the elite A group.

However former Aberdeen and Inverness Caley Thistle attacker Christie insists the Scots are gunning for all three points.

Bournemouth star Christie believes winning the Nations League group could act as a catalyst for a successful Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

Should Scotland win the group they will be elevated to pot two for the Euro 2024 draw in Frankfurt, Germany on October 9.

The group winners would also receive the safety net of a place in the Euro 2024 play-offs should they fail to qualify for the tournament via the traditional route.

Inverness-born Christie, 27, netted the winning penalty in the 82nd minute to beat Republic of Ireland 2-1 at Hampden.

Scotland’s Ryan Christie converts a penalty to make it 2-1

He said: “We know a point would be enough but it would be a nice feeling to come away from this campaign with another three points.

“In the summer it was frustrating as we were desperate to go to the World Cup.

“We wanted to put that right against Ukraine after that big one (3-1 loss to Ukraine in World Cup semi-final play-off).

“And we also wanted to put it right against Republic of Ireland after the defeat (3-0) in Dublin.

“We did that. Now the best thing is to go on and win all three games in this camp.

“That will give us confidence to hopefully qualify for another finals.”

Scotland’s Ryan Christie converts a penalty to make it 2-1 against Republic of Ireland.

Back on track after tough summer

Scotland are two points ahead of second placed Ukraine ahead of the final game in the group on Tuesday.

Scotland suffered a damaging summer with the defeats to Ukraine and Republic of Ireland in June.

Against Republic of Ireland at Hampden the Scots were trailing at the break to a John Egan strike.

Defender Jack Hendry equalised early in the second half before Christie netted from the penalty spot.

Christie insists Steve Clarke’s Scots are back on track after those summer set-backs.

And they are determined to win the group on Tuesday.

 

The former Celtic star said: “The best way to gain confidence is to do that again on Tuesday.

“In the second half we came out with a bit of character and confidence.

“We really came out to put out a performance after the break and the fans were right behind us.

“In the second half we asked more questions.

“It was a really good night and gives us a lot of confidence going forward.”

Ryan Christie of Scotland celebrates after scoring from the penalty spot to make it 2-1 Scotland

Homework on keeper pays dividends

The goal was Christie’s fifth for his country in 33 appearances.

Christie accepts the enormity of topping the group and the rewards it delivers.

Scotland secured a play-off spot for Euro 2020 having topped their Nations League group.

They would go on to qualify for the finals by beating Serbia in a penalty shoot-out in the play-off final in November, 2020.

Ryan Christie of Scotland after scoring from the penalty spot in the 82nd minute.

Christie netted the goal to put the Scots 1-0 up in that play-off final although Serbia netted late on to force extra-time, and ultimately penalties.

The converted penalty against Republic of Ireland was Christie’s first goal for Scotland since netting against Serbia.

Christie revealed he studied Republic of Ireland keeper Gavin Bazunu with set-piece coach Austin MacPhee before the game.

He said: “I was designated penalty taker before the game.

“We did work with the analyst Austin before the game and thankfully it paid off.

“I was planning to go down the middle, we did the work before the game in terms of looking at the opposition keeper.

“We knew he liked to dive early and I think it was a case of letting him dive and then putting it the other way. Thankfully it worked.

“Austin is brilliant with that.

“I have had a couple of penalties he has helped me with Scotland and I have scored all of them so he must be doing something right.”

 

 

