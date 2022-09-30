Wreaths and exhibition mark John Cobb’s unique place in Loch Ness history 70 years on

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Seventy years after his death, the spirit of John Cobb is still felt strongly around Loch Ness.

Many still remember the fateful day on September 29 1952 when he died trying to break the world water speed record.

A memorial cairn, designed by local artist George Bain, was erected at the side of the loch a year after Cobb’s boat Crusader crashed.

It cost £214 and 8 shillings and stands as a monument to Cobb and the people who undertook a difficult financial task in hard times.

The cairn is maintained by the Glenurquhart Rural Community Association (GURCA) which was pivotal in its development.

To mark the anniversary of Cobb’s death, a low-key ceremony was held at the monument when wreaths were laid by GURCA representatives, local boat operator Gordon Menzies, who knew Cobb, and former land speed record holder Richard Noble.

Cobb was ‘quiet, kind, unassuming man’

Mr Noble, who set a record of 633mph in Thurst2 in 1983, also opened an exhibition to Cobb’s record attempt and his affinity with the community.

The event in the Glen Urquhart Public Hall, Drumnadrochit, was organised by the Glenurquhart Heritage Group and Mr Menzies. Funds raised will go to the cairn’s upkeep.

Dan Light, GURCA community development officer, said: ‘In terms of world records, John Cobb is not as well remembered or as well-known as his achievements deserve.

“Talking to those that knew him he was a quiet, kind and unassuming man. We are fortunate to have many here who remember his brief time in the glen and that fateful day.

‘The challenge of commissioning the cairn at a time of rationing and hardship is testament to this community and the people of Glen Urquhart.

“Its upkeep has always been a responsibility of GURCA, and we feel it’s important that people remember Cobb for his bravery, and ingenuity. He was, and still is, held in very high esteem here.”

‘A unique place in our history’

He said the exhibition is an example of groups within the community collaborating.

“Without the hard work of so many volunteers this events would not have been possible.

“Seventy years on there’s still that community strength and spirit to commemorate Cobb’s endeavours and his unique place in our history here.”

Cobb spent weeks at Temple Pier at Drumnadrochit preparing his Crusader boat for the record attempt which cost him his life.

Two runs faster than the existing record of 178.4mph were needed to take the water speed title.

His first was clocked at 206 mph, but during the second Crusader broke up and Cobb was killed.

The exhibition is open on Saturday from 11am-6pm. Admission is by donation.

Are you interested in more exclusive and breaking Highland and Islands news from the P&J? If so, why not join our dedicated Facebook page HERE