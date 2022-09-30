Wreaths and exhibition mark John Cobb’s unique place in Loch Ness history 70 years on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Wreaths and exhibition mark John Cobb’s unique place in Loch Ness history 70 years on

By John Ross
September 30, 2022, 5:56 pm
Richard Noble, who was inspired by John Cobb, opens an exhibition in Drumadrochit to mark the 70th anniversary of cobb's death on Loch Ness. Image by Sandy McCook /DC Thomson
Richard Noble, who was inspired by John Cobb, opens an exhibition in Drumadrochit to mark the 70th anniversary of cobb's death on Loch Ness. Image by Sandy McCook /DC Thomson

Seventy years after his death, the spirit of John Cobb is still felt strongly around Loch Ness.

Many still remember the fateful day on September 29 1952 when he died trying to break the world water speed record.

A memorial cairn, designed by local artist George Bain, was erected at the side of the loch a year after Cobb’s boat Crusader crashed.

Carolyn Wilson, (GURCA) Richard Noble, Gordon Menzies and Dan Light (GURCA) at the Cobb memorial

It cost £214 and 8 shillings and stands as a monument to Cobb and the people who undertook a difficult financial task in hard times.

The cairn is maintained by the Glenurquhart Rural Community Association (GURCA) which was pivotal in its development.

To mark the anniversary of Cobb’s death, a low-key ceremony was held at the monument when wreaths were laid by GURCA representatives, local boat operator Gordon Menzies, who knew Cobb, and former land speed record holder Richard Noble.

Cobb was ‘quiet, kind, unassuming man’

Mr Noble, who set a record of 633mph in Thurst2 in 1983, also opened an exhibition to Cobb’s record attempt and his affinity with the community.

The event in the Glen Urquhart Public Hall, Drumnadrochit, was organised by the Glenurquhart Heritage Group and Mr Menzies. Funds raised will go to the cairn’s upkeep.

Dan Light, GURCA community development officer, said: ‘In terms of world records, John Cobb is not as well remembered or as well-known as his achievements deserve.

“Talking to those that knew him he was a quiet, kind and unassuming man. We are fortunate to have many here who remember his brief time in the glen and that fateful day.

Wreath laid by Richard Noble at the Cobb memorial.

‘The challenge of commissioning the cairn at a time of rationing and hardship is testament to this community and the people of Glen Urquhart.

“Its upkeep has always been a responsibility of GURCA, and we feel it’s important that people remember Cobb for his bravery, and ingenuity. He was, and still is, held in very high esteem here.”

‘A unique place in our history’

He said the exhibition is an example of groups within the community collaborating.

“Without the hard work of so many volunteers this events would not have been possible.

“Seventy years on there’s still that community strength and spirit to commemorate Cobb’s endeavours and his unique place in our history here.”

Cobb spent weeks at Temple Pier at Drumnadrochit preparing his Crusader boat for the record attempt which cost him his life.

John Cobb died attempting the world water speed record on Loch Ness

Two runs faster than the existing record of 178.4mph were needed to take the water speed title.

His first was clocked at 206 mph, but during the second Crusader broke up and Cobb was killed.

The exhibition is open on Saturday from 11am-6pm. Admission is by donation.

Are you interested in more exclusive and breaking Highland and Islands news from the P&J? If so, why not join our dedicated Facebook page HERE 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Frank To. Image: Euan Anderson.
Inverness-based artist Frank To to represent Scottish art in both England and Ireland
To go with story by Andrew Stewart. Two new councillors talk about problems and solutions at the Churchill barriers Picture shows; The first churchill barrier and councillors. Orkney. Andrew Stewart/DCT Media Date; Unknown
Breakwaters, better communication, and consultants – Orkney's new east councillors talk about the Churchill…
HGV crash
Lorry driver killed in crash with another HGV on A9 near Carrbridge
The A83 is closed due to water tanker crashing into a block of flats at Ardrishaig. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Water tanker crashes into Ardrishaig flats
Lisa Beckett of the No More Pylons in Dalmally campaign group beside one of the pylons already situated in the village.
Public inquiry triggered for village which fears it could be 'imprisoned by pylons'
Roy Bridge School could close this year
After more than 100 years, Roy Bridge Primary School could close for good
Where is the best place for a new school campus on Mull? Tobermory is where the high school is now - but in future it might be Tobermory.
Plans for a new school campus on Mull take a step forward
Morag Govans, sister of Renee and surrounded by family, speaks to the press following the case.
'It was hard not having a grave to visit': Renee MacRae's sister on what…
Postal workers have taken to the streets of Dingwall to campaign for more pay as the dispute rages on.
Postal workers in north and north-east warn they are prepared to impact Christmas deliveries…
Graphic showing Alistair Wilson surrounded by collage of police officers searching for clues.
Podcast and video claim police have new lead in Alistair Wilson doorstep murder case

More from Press and Journal

Nature Watch: Consumed by a passion for autumn fungi
Peterhead manager Jim McInally
Jim McInally urges Peterhead players to rise to occasion at Dunfermline
Community events and collaboration will be key to tackling poverty (Photo: Rawpixel .com/Shutterstock)
Murray Dawson: Poverty is restricting lives where you live - but we can turn…
Defender Ben Williamson has moved on from Ross County.
Rothes sign Ben Williamson ahead of Forres clash
CR0038539 Picture from the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final Fraserburgh v Formartine United at The Haughs Turriff Fraserburgh celebrate Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............30/9/22
Mark Cowie wants more from Fraserburgh after EE Aberdeenshire Cup glory
CR0038539 Picture from the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final Fraserburgh v Formartine United at The Haughs Turriff Fraserburgh celebrate Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............30/9/22
EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Fraserburgh's Joe Barbour a cut above in shoot-out triumph

Editor's Picks