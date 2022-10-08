Highlands feature in new Amazon adventure series with racing driver Freddie Hunt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Highlands feature in new Amazon adventure series with racing driver Freddie Hunt

By Rita Campbell
October 8, 2022, 6:00 am
Freddie Hunt stars in Car and Country: Rush, new adventure series filmed in the Highlands.
Freddie Hunt stars in Car and Country: Rush, new adventure series filmed in the Highlands.

The dramatic landscape of the Highlands is the star of a new adventure series with racing driver Freddie Hunt.

Son of 1976 Formula One World Champion James Hunt, Freddie has joined the presenting team for Amazon’s Car and Country: Rush.

It is all action and adventure in the Highlands in the latest episode of Car and Country: Rush.

Freddie’s adventure starts in the Highlands, where he experiences the unpredictable and harsh Scottish winter.

He goes from climbing in the wilderness of the Cairngorms to white water rafting on the Findhorn during a snowstorm.

He will co-present alongside current presenters Deepak Narendran and Ashique Thahir for episode seven, set in the Highlands during winter.

It will be available on streaming platforms later this month.

To coincide with Freddie Hunt joining the team, the series has been renamed from Car and Country to Car and Country: Rush.

The new look series goes all over the world.

Every episode features its presenters driving supercars from one adventure location to another.

Where can I find the first episodes?

You can catch the previous six episodes on Amazon Prime Video now.

To navigate the snow, mud, craggy hills and the challenges of the brutal off-road conditions in the Highlands, the team use Land Rovers.

Freddie said: “I’m so pleased to be a presenter on Car and Country. Before I was contacted about it I didn’t know much about the series but as I learned more I got really excited. It’s such a cool series. We’ve shot one episode so far, in Scotland, which apart from the cold was a week of lots of fun. I can’t wait for the next episode.”

Adventure in the harsh landscape of a Highland winter, with Freddie Hunt in Car and Country: Rush.

The Highlands are famed for the many opportunities for the adventure tourist. There are businesses all over the area offering action experiences.

Who is Freddie Hunt?

Freddie was born in England  and in 2007 signed with Joe Tandy Racing (JTR) to drive in British Formula Ford.

After a successful season with JTR recording 25 races and 37 Championship points, Freddie moved to Buchbinder Racing to drive in the ADAC Formel Masters and ADAC Cruze Cup between 2008 and 2012 before getting injured ruling him out of the 2013 season.

Whilst Freddie’s father was a Formula One World Champion, Freddie’s ultimate goal isn’t to race in Formula One. This season he is competing in Le Mans.

Le Mans, held in France, is the world’s oldest active endurance racing event.

To date, he has competed in over 100 national and international races.

