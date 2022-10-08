Highlands feature in new Amazon adventure series with racing driver Freddie Hunt

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The dramatic landscape of the Highlands is the star of a new adventure series with racing driver Freddie Hunt.

Son of 1976 Formula One World Champion James Hunt, Freddie has joined the presenting team for Amazon’s Car and Country: Rush.

Freddie’s adventure starts in the Highlands, where he experiences the unpredictable and harsh Scottish winter.

He goes from climbing in the wilderness of the Cairngorms to white water rafting on the Findhorn during a snowstorm.

He will co-present alongside current presenters Deepak Narendran and Ashique Thahir for episode seven, set in the Highlands during winter.

It will be available on streaming platforms later this month.

To coincide with Freddie Hunt joining the team, the series has been renamed from Car and Country to Car and Country: Rush.

The new look series goes all over the world.

Every episode features its presenters driving supercars from one adventure location to another.

Where can I find the first episodes?

You can catch the previous six episodes on Amazon Prime Video now.

To navigate the snow, mud, craggy hills and the challenges of the brutal off-road conditions in the Highlands, the team use Land Rovers.

Freddie said: “I’m so pleased to be a presenter on Car and Country. Before I was contacted about it I didn’t know much about the series but as I learned more I got really excited. It’s such a cool series. We’ve shot one episode so far, in Scotland, which apart from the cold was a week of lots of fun. I can’t wait for the next episode.”

The Highlands are famed for the many opportunities for the adventure tourist. There are businesses all over the area offering action experiences.

Who is Freddie Hunt?

Freddie was born in England and in 2007 signed with Joe Tandy Racing (JTR) to drive in British Formula Ford.

After a successful season with JTR recording 25 races and 37 Championship points, Freddie moved to Buchbinder Racing to drive in the ADAC Formel Masters and ADAC Cruze Cup between 2008 and 2012 before getting injured ruling him out of the 2013 season.

Whilst Freddie’s father was a Formula One World Champion, Freddie’s ultimate goal isn’t to race in Formula One. This season he is competing in Le Mans.

Le Mans, held in France, is the world’s oldest active endurance racing event.

To date, he has competed in over 100 national and international races.

Are you interested in more exclusive and breaking Highland and Islands news from the P&J? If so, why not join our dedicated Facebook page here