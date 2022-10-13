Concerns raised as four in five families in Western Isles plunged into fuel poverty

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Western Isles poverty group has raised concerns about rising fuel bills as four in five households on the islands are predicted to fall into fuel poverty.

Being described as an “emergency situation”, the Western Isles Fuel Action Poverty Group is calling for more support for residents.

Householders on the islands face the highest fuels costs in the country.

Speaking on Thursday’s BBC Radio Scotland Good Morning Scotland programme Angus McCormack, chairman of the Western Isles Poverty Action Group has called for more help to alleviate fuel poverty in the Western Isles.

He said: “Traditionally fuel poverty in the Western Isles stood at 40%, which was the highest in Scotland, we are anticipating that with this rise in costs of fuel it will reach at least 80% over this winter, which is extremely worrying.

“On top of that electricity prices are far more than they are on mainland Scotland.”