Minibus driver charged following crash on A9 at Munlochy Junction

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 56-year-old man has been charged after a minibus and motorbike collided at a Highland junction.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital as a precaution following the incident on the A9 North Kessock to Tore road at the notorious Munlochy junction.

Police were called to the scene at about 7.10am.

The driver of the minibus has since been charged in connection with a road traffic offence.

A police spokesman said: “We were called around 7.10am on Tuesday, October 25, to a report of a crash involving a motorbike and a minibus on the A9 southbound at the Munlochy junction.

“One man, the motorcyclist, was taken to hospital by ambulance as a precaution. No one else was injured.

“The driver of the minibus, a 56-year-old man, has been charged in connection with a road traffic offence.”

The incident follows as many are calling for improvements to be made on the road after 12 people have died on the A9 this year.