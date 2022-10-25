Minibus driver charged following crash on A9 at Munlochy Junction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Minibus driver charged following crash on A9 at Munlochy Junction

By Lottie Hood
October 25, 2022, 11:26 am Updated: October 25, 2022, 11:34 am
The crash occurred at the Munlochy junction this morning. Image: Sandy McCook.
The crash occurred at the Munlochy junction this morning. Image: Sandy McCook.

A 56-year-old man has been charged after a minibus and motorbike collided at a Highland junction.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital as a precaution following the incident on the A9 North Kessock to Tore road at the notorious Munlochy junction.

Police were called to the scene at about 7.10am.

The driver of the minibus has since been charged in connection with a road traffic offence.

A police spokesman said: “We were called around 7.10am on Tuesday, October 25, to a report of a crash involving a motorbike and a minibus on the A9 southbound at the Munlochy junction.

“One man, the motorcyclist, was taken to hospital by ambulance as a precaution. No one else was injured.

“The driver of the minibus, a 56-year-old man, has been charged in connection with a road traffic offence.”

The incident follows as many are calling for improvements to be made on the road after 12 people have died on the A9 this year. 

