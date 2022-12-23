12 board games to tide over the Boxing Day blues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
12 board games to tide over the Boxing Day blues

By Jenna Scott
December 23, 2022, 11:45 am
Board games are a great way to have fun over the festive period.
Board games are a great way to have fun over the festive period.

Nothing passes the time quite like a board game with the family. And if you’re looking to venture beyond the streets of Monopoly, these games have all there is to offer.

Frustration

The childhood classic will drive you mad. Image: Shutterstock

The aptly-named childhood classic is the ultimate game of chase that unleashes every player’s competitive side.

With up to four players circling the board, the race to victory has never been more tense.

Frustration provides endless entertainment as players attempt to draw out the game for as long as possible.

Throw Throw Burrito

Endless family fun as dodgeball meets food fight. Image: Shutterstock

Who hasn’t had the urge to throw food at their family at one time or another?

Fear not, for all those dreams can come true with Throw Throw Burrito – a combination of a card game and dodgeball, except players must dodge plushy burritos instead of balls.

Players have to collect cards to earn points, and whenever someone draws three-of-a-kind, they can declare an all-out burrito war.

Pandemic

Team-up to prevent your own global catastrophe. Image: Shutterstock

The last word anyone probably wants to hear is pandemic.

But this widely acclaimed board game has proven to be quite the hit with families across the country.

Players, who have their own special abilities, must work together in order to eradicate various diseases from the world and create a cure before the timer runs out.

Dobble

Don’t be fooled by these optical illusions. Image: Shutterstock

Where most games require strategy, Dobble requires none.

Think Snap! but with the additional challenge of optical illusions. All players must do is match each card with their companion; although, similarities can be harder to find as symbols can be resized, or mixed up.

Clipology

Film buffs at the ready. Image: Shutterstock

Can you remember which Scottish street Ewan McGregor famously sprints down in the era-defining Trainspotting?

Clipology will put even the most hardened movie buff’s knowledge to test when it comes to cinema – whether it’s cult classics, Marvel blockbusters or small-screen hits.

Featuring over 12 categories, Clipology combines a traditional board game with the magic of streaming devices, and showcases clips from the world’s greatest movies and TV shows.

Trivial Pursuit

With plenty editions to choose from, Trivial Pursuit promises fun for everyone. Image: Shutterstock

There are countless editions and themes to choose from with Trivial Pursuit, including Family, Pop Culture and even Harry Potter, so there’s a challenge to be had for everyone.

Trivial Pursuit never gets old, and is the ideal activity for when the family gather over the Christmas holidays.

Herd Mentality

Beware the dreaded Pink Cow. Image: Shutterstock

Best played with a larger group, Herd Mentality requires the simple action of thinking like a sheep.

Players are asked a question, then they must write down the answer they believe other members have chosen. If it is matched by at least one other player, they take home a cow – the first to collect eight cows is the winner.

But if their answer is singled out, the player will land the Pink Cow, and their herd will be worthless.

The Logo Game

You’ll be scratching your brain over these familiar brands. Image: Shutterstock

Like Trivial Pursuit, there are several variations of The Logo Game appealing to all ages.

Players are questioned on all things from car brands to food packaging, and while that may sound fairly straightforward, there’s always one to leave you racking your brain, questioning why that logo looks so familiar.

Balderdash

Poker faces on and away we go. Image: Shutterstock

Balderdash is all about creativity and thrives on bluffing as players must fool their opponents to win points. In each category, players have to conjure up a false answer before voting on whichever card they believe is true.

Players can be as creative and outlandish as they want in this game of wit and obscure strategy.

Tension

Tenable fans are sure to ace this one. Pictured: Host Warwick Davis. Image: Endemol Productions

Tenable fans, get ready.

Tension may sound daunting on paper, but all you have to do is list up to 10 names within a specific category.

Get your thinking caps on though, because only the 10 most popular answers will be on the card.

Five Second Rule

It’s a real pressure cooker with this game. Image: Shutterstock

Listing three items that can be found in the fridge sounds easy in hindsight, but give yourself a five-second timeframe and you’re left mortified by the words leaving your mouth.

Five Second Rule thrives on pressure. And karma comes gunning for everyone as they stutter out whichever nonsensical answer comes to mind first.

Pictionary

Set your inner da Vinci free. Image: Shutterstock

Inside everyone is an artist, but as far as Pictionary is concerned, the less talent the better.

Half the fun is figuring out whether your teammate has drawn an animal or a person. Or maybe it’s supposed to be a household item – it’s a barrel of laughs either way.

