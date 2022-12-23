12 board games to tide over the Boxing Day blues

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nothing passes the time quite like a board game with the family. And if you’re looking to venture beyond the streets of Monopoly, these games have all there is to offer.

Frustration

The aptly-named childhood classic is the ultimate game of chase that unleashes every player’s competitive side.

With up to four players circling the board, the race to victory has never been more tense.

Frustration provides endless entertainment as players attempt to draw out the game for as long as possible.

Throw Throw Burrito

Who hasn’t had the urge to throw food at their family at one time or another?

Fear not, for all those dreams can come true with Throw Throw Burrito – a combination of a card game and dodgeball, except players must dodge plushy burritos instead of balls.

Players have to collect cards to earn points, and whenever someone draws three-of-a-kind, they can declare an all-out burrito war.

Pandemic

The last word anyone probably wants to hear is pandemic.

But this widely acclaimed board game has proven to be quite the hit with families across the country.

Players, who have their own special abilities, must work together in order to eradicate various diseases from the world and create a cure before the timer runs out.

Dobble

Where most games require strategy, Dobble requires none.

Think Snap! but with the additional challenge of optical illusions. All players must do is match each card with their companion; although, similarities can be harder to find as symbols can be resized, or mixed up.

Clipology

Can you remember which Scottish street Ewan McGregor famously sprints down in the era-defining Trainspotting?

Clipology will put even the most hardened movie buff’s knowledge to test when it comes to cinema – whether it’s cult classics, Marvel blockbusters or small-screen hits.

Featuring over 12 categories, Clipology combines a traditional board game with the magic of streaming devices, and showcases clips from the world’s greatest movies and TV shows.

Trivial Pursuit

There are countless editions and themes to choose from with Trivial Pursuit, including Family, Pop Culture and even Harry Potter, so there’s a challenge to be had for everyone.

Trivial Pursuit never gets old, and is the ideal activity for when the family gather over the Christmas holidays.

Herd Mentality

Best played with a larger group, Herd Mentality requires the simple action of thinking like a sheep.

Players are asked a question, then they must write down the answer they believe other members have chosen. If it is matched by at least one other player, they take home a cow – the first to collect eight cows is the winner.

But if their answer is singled out, the player will land the Pink Cow, and their herd will be worthless.

The Logo Game

Like Trivial Pursuit, there are several variations of The Logo Game appealing to all ages.

Players are questioned on all things from car brands to food packaging, and while that may sound fairly straightforward, there’s always one to leave you racking your brain, questioning why that logo looks so familiar.

Balderdash

Balderdash is all about creativity and thrives on bluffing as players must fool their opponents to win points. In each category, players have to conjure up a false answer before voting on whichever card they believe is true.

Players can be as creative and outlandish as they want in this game of wit and obscure strategy.

Tension

Tenable fans, get ready.

Tension may sound daunting on paper, but all you have to do is list up to 10 names within a specific category.

Get your thinking caps on though, because only the 10 most popular answers will be on the card.

Five Second Rule

Listing three items that can be found in the fridge sounds easy in hindsight, but give yourself a five-second timeframe and you’re left mortified by the words leaving your mouth.

Five Second Rule thrives on pressure. And karma comes gunning for everyone as they stutter out whichever nonsensical answer comes to mind first.

Pictionary

Inside everyone is an artist, but as far as Pictionary is concerned, the less talent the better.

Half the fun is figuring out whether your teammate has drawn an animal or a person. Or maybe it’s supposed to be a household item – it’s a barrel of laughs either way.