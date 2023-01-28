Three injured in multi-vehicle crash on the A82 outside Inverness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Three people have been injured in a two-vehicle crash in the outskirts of Inverness.

The A82 Inverness to Fort William road was closed in both directions for about two hours, with emergency services in attendance.

The crash happened between Dochfour Business Centre and Dochgarroch Primary School at around 2.40pm on Saturday.

Police confirmed three people have been hurt in the collision, one of whom was taken to hospital for treatment. However, the extent of their injuries is unknown.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 2.40pm on Saturday, January 28, police received a report of a two-vehicle road crash on the A82 near Dochgarroch Lodge.

“Emergency services are in attendance and three people are reported to be injured. The road is currently closed in both directions.”

Traffic Scotland reported heavy traffic in the area at the time of the crash, with queue building up in both directions.

The road reopened at about 4.30pm.