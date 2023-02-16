Argyll and Bute Council confirms funding support for strategic events and festivals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Argyll and Bute Council confirms funding support for strategic events and festivals

By Louise Glen
February 16, 2023, 12:58 pm Updated: February 16, 2023, 1:53 pm
Ben Larg of Tiree attempts to surf a 30 ft wave in Mullaghmore, Ireland
Tiree Wave Classic will be funded in part by Argyll and Bute Council. Image: Highland Cinema.

From surfing to music and food – Argyll and Bute Council has announced the events and festivals it plans to support in 2023.

Funding to support a wide range of popular cultural events and festivals in the region have been approved by the council’s policy and resources committee.

A list of 11 events will receive more than £80,000 from the council’s strategic events and festivals fund.

What is being supported?

The full list of events being supported includes:

  • Argyll Food Festival
  • Bute Noir
  • Helensburgh Winter Festival
  • Highlands & Islands Music & Dance Festival
  • Jura Music Festival
  • Sea Change
  • Sound of Gigha
  • Mull of Kintyre Music and Arts Festival
  • Tiree Wave Classic
  • Cowal Highland Gathering
  • West Highland Yachting Week

Council leader Robin Currie, who is also the policy lead for strategic development, said: “The events sector makes a significant contribution to Argyll and Bute’s economy and to local communities across the region.

Boats at Oban's North Pier.
Set in Oban, The Highlands and Islands Music and Dance Festival has been funded. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“It also plays a key role in helping attract both national and international visitors to the area. The importance of events and festivals can be seen from the fact that, prior to the pandemic, the estimated economic impact to the area was around £7.5 million.

“The sector is continuing to rebuild following the pandemic and it’s great to see so many well-established and highly popular events taking place again in the coming year thanks to support from the fund.”

