Argyll and Bute Council confirms funding support for strategic events and festivals

From surfing to music and food – Argyll and Bute Council has announced the events and festivals it plans to support in 2023.

Funding to support a wide range of popular cultural events and festivals in the region have been approved by the council’s policy and resources committee.

A list of 11 events will receive more than £80,000 from the council’s strategic events and festivals fund.

What is being supported?

The full list of events being supported includes:

Argyll Food Festival

Bute Noir

Helensburgh Winter Festival

Highlands & Islands Music & Dance Festival

Jura Music Festival

Sea Change

Sound of Gigha

Mull of Kintyre Music and Arts Festival

Tiree Wave Classic

Cowal Highland Gathering

West Highland Yachting Week

Council leader Robin Currie, who is also the policy lead for strategic development, said: “The events sector makes a significant contribution to Argyll and Bute’s economy and to local communities across the region.

“It also plays a key role in helping attract both national and international visitors to the area. The importance of events and festivals can be seen from the fact that, prior to the pandemic, the estimated economic impact to the area was around £7.5 million.

“The sector is continuing to rebuild following the pandemic and it’s great to see so many well-established and highly popular events taking place again in the coming year thanks to support from the fund.”