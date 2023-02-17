Islanders taking ‘industrial quantities’ of sand in the dead of night, says Tiree estate factor

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An estate manager has told Tiree islanders to stop taking large quantities of sand from its world-famous beaches.

Argyll Estates, the estate managers of the Duke of Argyll’s land, has written to the island’s community council asking them to raise awareness of limits on the quantity of sand that can be taken from the beach.

And they want anyone who knows who is removing ‘industrial’ quantities, to contact them.

Islanders say the sand is being removed for agricultural purposes.

Hugh Nicol, the factor for Argyll Estates – based at Inveraray Castle, wrote to the island’s community council and community trust to say “industrial scale extraction” of sand is taking place.

“Tiree is a wonderful place where doors need not be locked and there is a huge degree of mutual trust and respect in the community,” he said.

“It sits as quite a juxtaposition then to have our shorelines robbed, depleting them and the island itself in every respect.”

Calling on islanders to tell him who the culprits are, he said: “To paraphrase Edmund Burke ‘the only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good people to do nothing’.”

Due to a Gaelic tradition, upheld by the estate factor, farmers and crofters can take a free ‘de minimus’ amount for their own agricultural use.

De minimus” is a latin term that in this case means too small to be meaningful and of negligible impact.

“To date, in all areas [in Argyll] other than Tiree, this has been respected with no issues brought to our attention,” he continued.

Gaelic tradition

“In Tiree it is alleged that large scale extraction, sometimes described as “industrial scale quarrying” has occurred.”

Mr Nicol said there was not enough evidence of who was taking the sand to prosecute.

Describing the removal of the sand, as self destruction, he continued: “I have not been on Tiree over winter, but I have had credible reports of substantial illegal commercial sand and gravel extraction on Tiree shores and beaches.

“This is not new, but I understand the theft this year is again out of hand. Neither is it new for very few people to note it now, and then for many to grumble in spring and summer at the winter damage that they watched happening without comment or challenge.”

He said people were not allowed to remove sand from the beach for bunds, house or road building.

He continued: “Sale of sand and gravel taken without permission would be considered as theft and the purchase of illegally taken goods is also a criminal offence; specifically known in Scots law as ‘reset’.

Not cost-of-living crisis

“Times are tough financially, but this is not a new phenomenon and it seems the roots are deeper than the current economic strain.

“Reports also indicate that it is the wealthier residents that are taking, and taking receipt of, the excess material, so the reasons for this may not always be need, but perhaps greed.

“I understand that some of the removal takes place under the cover of darkness, but the effects and the perpetrators seem to be obvious to those prepared to look, see and speak.

“There are very few brave enough to say anything.

“I completely understand that in a small closely linked community that it can be difficult to speak out, but with Tiree’s very structure, beauty and tourism at risk, is it not time to discuss it openly on Island while there is still time to save it?

“Silence and indifference is the green-light that the illegal and over-exploitative perpetrators require.”

Mr Nicol said he had contacted various partners to bring the sand theft to an end, including speaking with police and NatureScot.

“After years of fruitless communication with many who could or should be involved, I realise that I cannot save Tiree’s beaches on my own,” he added.

“I know many others are concerned and care deeply but doing so silently is inexorably aiding Tiree’s environmental destruction.

“When a big storm event does hit illegally weakened beach protection, what will be the cost?

“Might there be a cost in human lives?”

A meeting of Tiree Community Council discussed the matter and said it would reply to Mr Nicol in due course.