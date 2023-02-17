Islanders taking ‘industrial quantities’ of sand in the dead of night, says Tiree estate factor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Islanders taking ‘industrial quantities’ of sand in the dead of night, says Tiree estate factor

By Louise Glen
February 17, 2023, 6:00 am
Tiree beaches are being 'robbed' of sand. Image: Supplied.
Tiree beaches are being 'robbed' of sand. Image: Supplied.

An estate manager has told Tiree islanders to stop taking large quantities of sand from its world-famous beaches.

Argyll Estates, the estate managers of the Duke of Argyll’s land, has written to the island’s community council asking them to raise awareness of limits on the quantity of sand that can be taken from the beach.

And they want anyone who knows who is removing ‘industrial’ quantities, to contact them.

Islanders say the sand is being removed for agricultural purposes.

Hugh Nicol, the factor for Argyll Estates – based at Inveraray Castle, wrote to the island’s community council and community trust to say “industrial scale extraction” of sand is taking place.

Tiree Music Festival is held next to one of the beaches on Tiree. Image: Tiree Music Festival.

“Tiree is a wonderful place where doors need not be locked and there is a huge degree of mutual trust and respect in the community,” he said.

“It sits as quite a juxtaposition then to have our shorelines robbed, depleting them and the island itself in every respect.”

Calling on islanders to tell him who the culprits are, he said: “To paraphrase Edmund Burke ‘the only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good people to do nothing’.”

Due to a Gaelic tradition, upheld by the estate factor, farmers and crofters can take a free ‘de minimus’ amount for their own agricultural use.

De minimus” is a latin term that in this case means too small to be meaningful and of negligible impact.

“To date, in all areas [in Argyll] other than Tiree, this has been respected with no issues brought to our attention,” he continued.

Gaelic tradition

“In Tiree it is alleged that large scale extraction, sometimes described as “industrial scale quarrying” has occurred.”

Mr Nicol said there was not enough evidence of who was taking the sand to prosecute.

Describing the removal of the sand, as self destruction, he continued: “I have not been on Tiree over winter, but I have had credible reports of substantial illegal commercial sand and gravel extraction on Tiree shores and beaches.

“This is not new, but I understand the theft this year is again out of hand.  Neither is it new for very few people to note it now, and then for many to grumble in spring and summer at the winter damage that they watched happening without comment or challenge.”

Image still of Ben Larg from Martyn Robertson's surfing documentary, Ride the Wave
Tiree is world renowned for its beaches and wind surfing. Image: Martyn Robertson.

He said people were not allowed to remove sand from the beach for bunds, house or road building.

He continued: “Sale of sand and gravel taken without permission would be considered as theft and the purchase of illegally taken goods is also a criminal offence; specifically known in Scots law as ‘reset’.

Not cost-of-living crisis

“Times are tough financially, but this is not a new phenomenon and it seems the roots are deeper than the current economic strain.

“Reports also indicate that it is the wealthier residents that are taking, and taking receipt of, the excess material, so the reasons for this may not always be need, but perhaps greed.

“I understand that some of the removal takes place under the cover of darkness, but the effects and the perpetrators seem to be obvious to those prepared to look, see and speak.

The stunning seascapes and beaches of Tiree and Coll. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

“There are very few brave enough to say anything.

“I completely understand that in a small closely linked community that it can be difficult to speak out, but with Tiree’s very structure, beauty and tourism at risk, is it not time to discuss it openly on Island while there is still time to save it?

“Silence and indifference is the green-light that the illegal and over-exploitative perpetrators require.”

Mr Nicol said he had contacted various partners to bring the sand theft to an end, including speaking with police and NatureScot.

“After years of fruitless communication with many who could or should be involved, I realise that I cannot save Tiree’s beaches on my own,” he added.

“I know many others are concerned and care deeply but doing so silently is inexorably aiding Tiree’s environmental destruction.

“When a big storm event does hit illegally weakened beach protection, what will be the cost?

“Might there be a cost in human lives?”

A meeting of Tiree Community Council discussed the matter and said it would reply to Mr Nicol in due course.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Orkney flag
New flag-flying protocol to be debated by Orkney councillors
Rif Clarke spent six years working on his history of Muir of Ord Golf Club
Golfer Rif pitches in with first history of Muir of Ord club
Breaking news logo
A9 Inverness to Thurso road closed following 'serious' crash near Tain
Robin Currie wants to protect as many services as possible. Image: Argyll and Bute Council.
Argyll and Bute Council prepares to set its budget vowing to protect 'as many…
Tain Sheriff Court
Unpaid work for thief who walked into family's home
The Glenlivet whisky barrels.
Chivas Brothers cashes in on Far East thirst to post 23% sales rise
The crumbling A82 road with all its potholes between Inverness and Urquhart Castle.
Roads and schools hang in the balance as Highland Council sets out full risk…
Graphic showing Alistair Wilson surrounded by collage of police officers searching for clues.
Leading criminologist David Wilson to hold public lecture in Aberdeen
Aircraft at Benbecula Airport
Now overtime ban adds to Highlands and Islands Airports wage row
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 29th September '22 William (Bill) MacDowell arrives at Inverness High Court this morning as the Jury are sent out to consider their verdict in the case.
Anguish for Renee MacRae's family as detective reveals he planned fresh attempt to quiz…

Most Read

1
Aden Caravan and Camping Park. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Caravan owner blasts 43% fee increase at Aberdeenshire caravan site
2
Loaded burgers and fries is just one of the meals on offer at the drive-thru. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
We tried the new drive-thru at Marshall’s Farm Shop – here’s how it went…
3
Varinder Sood's Cafe Society sits opposite the new Shell office. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
New Shell office puts Aberdeen cafes on high alert as 1,000 potential customers flood…
4
Kirsty Sutherland. Image: DC Thomson
Stonehaven babysitter showed pornography to children as young as four
5
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto/Shutterstock (11987911r) Ryanair flight to Lisbon departs from Dublin Airport. On Monday, May 31, 2021, in Dublin, Ireland. Dublin Airport During COVID-19 Pandemic, Ireland - 31 May 2021
Ryanair’s ‘bigger than ever’ summer season in Aberdeen looks strangely familiar
2
6
Tetris trailer
Can you spot any Aberdeen scenes? Trailer for Hollywood movie Tetris released
7
This charming home comes with its own woodland. Photos supplied by Ledingham Chalmers LLP.
Wonderful woodland home on the market in Aboyne for £700,000
8
Aldi store in Aberdeen
Aldi seeking 79 colleagues from Aberdeen to Peterhead
9
Bridge of Don crash
Repairs on crash-damaged Bridge of Don home could take up to four weeks
10
man arrested Inverness
Police hope conviction of Aberdeen serial sex offender will ‘bring closure’ to victims

More from Press and Journal

Billy Kidd next to the raw sewage mixed with rain water at the base of Kings Courts flats in Tillydrone. Image Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.
Tillydrone flats 'smell like a week-old toilet' as raw sewage overflows onto the street
P&J history timeline
Interactive: Discover the unforgettable moments in history The P&J was there for
There are some intriguing matches this weekend.
Rugby: Ellon head to Hillfoots looking to keep title race going
Gordonians RFC v Hillhead Jordanhill, RFC at Countesswells, Aberdeen. In the pitcure chris McIlroy charges foward. Picture by Jim Irvine 12-1-19
Gordonians aiming to carry on where they left off after three-week break
Elgin City manager Gavin Price. Image: Bob Crombie
Gavin Price urges Elgin City to turn pain into gain after Scottish Cup agony
Rihanna has stepped back from the spotlight in recent years (Image: Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for Fox Sports/Shutterstock)
Darryl Peers: Rihanna's return to the stage brought back some surprising memories
Oldmeldrum's Julia Gourley, right, has been named as the head coach of Team GB's Special Olympics equestrian team.
Oldmeldrum equestrian coach selected to work with Team GB at Special Olympics
Thousands flocked to Taste Of Grampian at P&J Live in 2022. Image: DC Thomson
Food festival Taste of Grampian to make its return to Aberdeen's P&J in 2023…
Bridge of Don Thistle celebrate a goal. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Junior football: Bridge of Don Thistle entertain Hermes in crunch Premier League clash
Could Aberdeen defender Jess Broadrick step into Jen Beattie's shoes for Scotland? Images: Shutterstock.
LONG READ: Could Aberdeen Women's Jess Broadrick be the eventual replacement for retired Scotland…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented