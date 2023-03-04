Police clamp down on Skye and Lochalsh speeding as one driver clocked allegedly going 64mph in a 30mph zone

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Several motorists have been charged with speeding offences in Skye and Lochalsh with one driver being allegedly spotted going 64mph in a 30mph zone.

Highlands and Islands Policing Unit carried out patrols in the areas between February 26 and 28.

Police have now confirmed that 40 offences were detected during these patrols with several people being charged with speeding.

This included a 30-year-old man who was charged with dangerous driving in Skye village Broadford after allegedly driving 64mph in a 30mph zone.

Several other motorists were charged with speeding in a built-up area, towing a trailer in a dangerous condition and MOT offences.

Warnings were issued to several other drivers for minor road traffic offences.

Road Policing constable Gilfillan said: “It is extremely concerning that several drivers continue to take risks that place themselves and others in danger.

“I want to reassure the public that we will continue to respond their concerns by proactively targeting such individuals and taking appropriate action.”

How much of an issue is speeding on Skye?

In 2021, a Skye councillor raised concerns that communities will “disappear” due to dangerous driving.

Calum MacLeod campaigned against dangerous driving on the A87 Invergarry, likening some motorists use of the road to “wacky races.”

He stressed that areas of Strollamus, Dunan, Arddorch and Luib were some of the most “adversely affected.”

Many who live along the A87 had near misses with fast drivers, and some working dogs were even been hit by passing cars.

Designed in the 60s, the road was not built to cater to the dramatic increase in traffic Skye has seen in recent years.

Increased tourist numbers during the rise of staycations have meant those living along the road are more impacted by speedy drivers than ever.

Mr MacLeod told the P&J speeding was causing locals to move away from the area with holiday lets taking their place.

He said: “A lot of the houses along the road now are holiday lets because a lot of people don’t want to live beside it.

“In my lifetime I’ve seen a lot of the communities disappear.

“The A87 is a trunk road with a 60mph limit, this often does not reflect the actual driving speed adhered to, being consequently incompatible to a community feeling safe.”