Police clamp down on Skye and Lochalsh speeding as one driver clocked allegedly going 64mph in a 30mph zone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Police clamp down on Skye and Lochalsh speeding as one driver clocked allegedly going 64mph in a 30mph zone

By Chloe Irvine
March 4, 2023, 11:31 am Updated: March 4, 2023, 11:50 am
A87 road in Skye
Several motorists have been charged with speeding offences in Skye and Lochalsh following police patrol. Image supplied by Google Maps

Several motorists have been charged with speeding offences in Skye and Lochalsh with one driver being allegedly spotted going 64mph in a 30mph zone.

Highlands and Islands Policing Unit carried out patrols in the areas between February 26 and 28.

Police have now confirmed that 40 offences were detected during these patrols with several people being charged with speeding.

This included a 30-year-old man who was charged with dangerous driving in Skye village Broadford after allegedly driving 64mph in a 30mph zone.

Several other motorists were charged with speeding in a built-up area, towing a trailer in a dangerous condition and MOT offences.

Warnings were issued to several other drivers for minor road traffic offences.

Officers from the Highland and Islands Road Policing Unit have carried out dedicated patrols in Skye and Lochalsh…

Posted by Highland & Islands Police Division on Saturday, 4 March 2023

Road Policing constable Gilfillan said: “It is extremely concerning that several drivers continue to take risks that place themselves and others in danger.

“I want to reassure the public that we will continue to respond their concerns by proactively targeting such individuals and taking appropriate action.”

How much of an issue is speeding on Skye?

In 2021, a Skye councillor raised concerns that communities will “disappear” due to dangerous driving.

Calum MacLeod campaigned against dangerous driving on the A87 Invergarry, likening some motorists use of the road to “wacky races.”

He stressed that areas of Strollamus, Dunan, Arddorch and Luib were some of the most “adversely affected.”

Many who live along the A87 had near misses with fast drivers, and some working dogs were even been hit by passing cars.

Designed in the 60s, the road was not built to cater to the dramatic increase in traffic Skye has seen in recent years.

View of Sligachan, Isle of Skye
The beautiful scenery of Skye attracts holidays makers year-round, Image: Shutterstock

Increased tourist numbers during the rise of staycations have meant those living along the road are more impacted by speedy drivers than ever.

Mr MacLeod told the P&J speeding was causing locals to move away from the area with holiday lets taking their place.

He said: “A lot of the houses along the road now are holiday lets because a lot of people don’t want to live beside it.

“In my lifetime I’ve seen a lot of the communities disappear.

“The A87 is a trunk road with a 60mph limit, this often does not reflect the actual driving speed adhered to, being consequently incompatible to a community feeling safe.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

The first Kidical Mass North event of 2023 is held this SaturdayPicture Katie Noble Photography
Inverness Kidical Mass: Cycling campaigners' world championship hopes
Loganair ATR72
Loganair suspends Inverness flights to the islands due to industrial action
Climate change protesters. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Climate change measures took cliff edge cuts in council budgets, warn Greens
2
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Drink-driving minister Donald MacSween Picture shows; Drink-driving minister Donald MacSween. Inverness Sheriff Court. Supplied by Copyline Date; 03/03/2023
Drink-driving Highland minister crashed car and kept going - despite only having three tyres
Pip the rothound is used to sniff dry rot in buildings.
Meet Pip, the spaniel with a key role in restoring Inverness Castle
British Airways flight Inverness
More than 100 Inverness passengers stuck in London after British Airways flight cancelled
Beavers, like the castor fiber European beaver pictured, could be reintroduced to Glen Affric in the Highlands. Image: The Big Picture.
Charity hopes to return beavers to Highland glen 400 years after they were driven…
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. Feature image for piece on Dave Goulder and Glen Cottage Hostel, Torridon Picture shows; Dave Goulder/Glen Cottage. various. Supplied by DCT Design/Dave Goulder Date; Unknown
The fast times and short life of Glen Cottage Hostel in Torridon
SNP leadership hopeful Kate Forbes.
Kate Forbes pledges to get A9 dualled as quickly as possible if she becomes…
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning. Image: Met Office.
Yellow weather warning for snow and ice issued for north and north-east

Most Read

1
A Buccaneer fighter jet used to be at the spot near the Elgin petrol station. Image: Jason Hedges/DCT Thomson
End of an era as new purpose approved for former Buccaneer jet site at…
2
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning. Image: Met Office.
Yellow weather warning for snow and ice issued for north and north-east
3
Get stuck in with delicious local produce, found at Forest Farm in Aberdeenshire. Image by Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.
Talk of the town: Newburgh Inn’s new owners, Granite City distilled gin and fresh…
4
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Drink-driving minister Donald MacSween Picture shows; Drink-driving minister Donald MacSween. Inverness Sheriff Court. Supplied by Copyline Date; 03/03/2023
Drink-driving Highland minister crashed car and kept going – despite only having three tyres
5
Andrew Smith was found to be driving his van with cocaine and methadone in his system. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
White van driver attempted 190-mile journey with cocaine and methadone in his system
6
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Dr Catherine Fernando who has designed a new bag for female GPs Picture shows; Dr Catherine Fernando . unknown. Supplied by Dr Catherine Fernando Date; Unknown
Aberdeen doctor’s life changed after cancer diagnosis and she now ‘makes the most of…
7
RNLI Buckie Louise Cooper
Woman makes history after becoming first female Buckie lifeboat navigator
8
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Aberdeen drug courier Jason Hawe jailed Picture shows; Drug courier Jason Hawe dob 11/12/1976. n/a. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Drug courier caught with £93,000 of crack cocaine was doing it to buy Christmas…
9
Police in the Highlands took a high vantage point to detect more crimes among drivers. Image: Police Scotland.
Police tractor unit in the Highlands detects more than 30 crimes from high viewpoint
10
Stolen chips was the least of it at The Captain's Table as manager Sam Masson treats reporter Andy Morton to a Karen's Night experience. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Stolen chips and insults as The Captain’s Table puts Fraserburgh spin on Karen Night

More from Press and Journal

SUPPORT: The panel for NFUS north-east region's Mental Wellbeing Conference.
Aberdeenshire farmer praised for discussing mental health
Stockman Thomas MacNeill explains the cattle system at Craigens Farm to monitor farm attendees.
Nutrition and health planning key on Islay monitor farm
CR0041425 Reporter Name - Andrew Morton Location - Palm Court Hotel Aberdeen Story: - ] Karen's Diner is a pop-up restaurant in which staff are rude to customers. The chain is in Aberdeen for the weekend, and the P&J's F&D team is getting involved. Andy is eating at the restaurant, and Karla is to be one of the staff. Looking for pics of: - The restaurant and the staff - Andy and table eating food - Karla dressed up as a Karen waitress and shouting at people - The food on offer - Any Karen-like happenings Picture Shows - Karla Sinclair Friday 3rd March 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
I was a 'Karen' at the Palm Court Hotel's Karen's Diner pop-up in Aberdeen…
Karen's Diner staff are paid to be rude, and performed perfectly at the Palm Court Hotel on Friday night. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
'In the middle of the mayhem': What was it like to eat at the…
Nicky Butt worked for the Manchester United youth academy for nine years. Image: PA.
Manchester United legend Nicky Butt reveals he was interviewed for the Aberdeen job
John Gordon, from Huntly, introduces Princess Anne to the Royal Northern Agricultural Society board of directors at the Spring Show. Pictures by Wullie Marr.
A seal of approval at the Royal Northern Spring Show
FOR THE BIRDS: One poultry farmer called the quoted electricity contract costs 'frightening'.
Call for change before food prices are affected
Judge Gary Raeburn with Gordon and Angus Cumming.
Ellon duo celebrate carcase contest win
Ross Silvers, Tommy Brodie, Stephen Hepburn and new partner Sarah Law celebrate the agency’s expansion.
NFU Mutual Aberdeen City and Shire expands its agency
Mary-Jane has been sorting through boxes of family memorabilia.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: A spring clean brings family memories

Editor's Picks

Most Commented