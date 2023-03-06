Humza: ‘I’m baffled as to why Nairn doesn’t have its bypass’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Humza Yousaf has told supporters he’s baffled as to why Nairn doesn’t have a bypass yet.

The front runner candidate for First Minister told local SNP members he doesn’t understand why work has not already started on the long-awaited rerouting of the A96 around the Highland town.

And he promised to sign off on the multi-million-pound project if he wins the SNP leadership election.

“The money is there,” he is said to have told supporters at a meeting in Nairn this weekend.

… ‘I said to him, Humza, you’ve got two jobs’

Mr Yousaf was in Nairn on the campaign trail on Saturday meeting local councillors and party members.

Nairn and Cawdor SNP councillor Paul Oldham wrote of his exchange with the Cabinet Secretary in his newsletter.

The councillor said: “On Saturday, Humza Yousaf, one of the three candidates to be leader of the SNP, came to Nairn.

“As I will be voting for him, I took part in a little photo shoot outside Nairn St Ninian’s Church.

“I said to him I’d got two things I wanted from him: one easy, one less so.

“The easy one, I told him, was independence, but then I said I would be remiss if I didn’t also ask for a Nairn bypass.

“He laughed and said he didn’t understand why it hadn’t started already as ‘the money is there’.

“And he promised that when he was elected he would sign off on starting work on the A96 dualling and the Nairn bypass.”

What date did you have in mind, Mr Yousaf?

Mr Yousaf, who previously served as Minister for Transport and the Islands, told the Press and Journal: “I completely understand the strength of feeling about the dualling of the A96 — especially with regards to safety on the road.

“As Scotland’s next First Minister, I would be totally committed to ensuring we make the progress that local residents so desperately want to see.

“I am absolutely committed to dualling the A96 Inverness to Nairn, including the Nairn bypass.

“Within my first few weeks in office, I will ensure the statutory orders are signed off to start the work on this important commitment.

“I will bring urgency and pace to the review of options being considered for the dualling of the rest of the A96, a vital project for our communities in the north and north-east.”

Delivery of the A96 Dualling Inverness to Nairn (including Nairn Bypass) scheme can only commence when it is approved under the relevant statutory authorisation procedures and thereafter a timetable for construction can be set.

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: “The Scottish Government remains committed to delivering improvements along the A96 corridor to enhance connectivity between surrounding towns, tackle congestion and address safety and environmental issues.

“As part of this commitment we continue to progress preparation for the A96 Dualling Inverness to Nairn (including Nairn Bypass) scheme with a view to completing the statutory process.

School gates with a view

Parents last week raised concern about the health and safety of pupils attending Rosebank Primary School, which is next to the A96 as it travels through Nairn.

One mum said it was horrible to think the children could be breathing dirty air even when they are inside their classrooms.

