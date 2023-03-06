Shinty: Darrin Fowler scores for Newtonmore – one year after suffering fractured skull in game and emergency brain surgery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Shinty

Shinty: Darrin Fowler scores for Newtonmore – one year after suffering fractured skull in game and emergency brain surgery

By Bill McAllister
March 6, 2023, 5:00 pm
Darrin Fowler, left. Image: Neil G Paterson
Darrin Fowler, left. Image: Neil G Paterson

Almost a year to the day after fracturing his skull in a shinty match – and requiring an emergency brain operation – Newtonmore player Darrin Fowler has made a surprise goalscoring comeback.

However, the 26-year-old window cleaner stressed: “I was just helping out and have no plans to play regularly.”

Blow to head with shinty stick led to brain surgery

Darrin was accidentally struck on the back of the head by a swinging stick in the final minute of his team’s Mowi Premiership match against Kinlochshiel at Balmacara on March 5 last year.

He took unwell on the journey home and was taken by ambulance to Raigmore Hospital, Inverness, before being transferred to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary’s special head injuries unit.

There, surgeons drilled and removed the part of Darrin’s skull pressing on his brain.

Darrin later indicated his shinty career was over – but on Saturday he came on as substitute for Newtonmore’s second team in their North First Division fixture at Glengarry, celebrating his comeback with a 64th-minute goal.

‘More or less a one-off’ appearance for Fowler due to sight loss from brain op

“I feel fine, with no repercussions”, Darrin said. “I answered an SOS from the team and enjoyed playing again.

“The team was very short and had two 14-year-olds playing, so I helped out and getting a goal when I came on was a real boost.

“But it’s more or less a one-off.

“I have a bit of sight loss as a result of the emergency craniotomy and certainly won’t be playing Premiership shinty again.

“If the second team found itself super, super stuck for players, I might consider helping them out again, but not on a regular basis.”

Darrin added: “I was wearing a helmet with a face mask when I came on – I didn’t wear one when I received the injury.”

Newtonmore boss: ‘Once he was on the pitch, he was fine’

Peter Ross, manager of Newtonmore second team, said: “We had six players out through injury, so I phoned Darren on Saturday morning to see if he was able to help us out. He was happy to do so.

“Getting ready to come on as sub, he seemed a bit apprehensive, but once he was on the pitch, he was fine.

“We came from 3-0 down to 3-2 when he was playing.”

