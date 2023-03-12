More snow and ice set to sweep across north and north-east on the way

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Met Office has issued another yellow weather warning of snow and ice across the north and north-east.

It appears the wintry weather is set to continue again this week as forecasters issue another weather warning across the Highlands, Islands, Moray and Aberdeenshire.

Snow and ice showers are expected across the region at different times on Monday.

A warning is in place from 5am across the mainland including areas of the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire.

⚠️ Yellow weather warnings issued⚠️ Snow & ice across northern and central parts of the UK during Monday and Tuesday Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Stay #WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/soPqvtdQI3 — Met Office (@metoffice) March 12, 2023

Another forecast covering the coastal areas including the Islands, Highlands, Aberdeen and parts of Moray and Aberdeenshire comes into force at 5pm on Monday.

Both are in place until 11am on Tuesday, March 14.

‘Unsafe road conditions’ expected

The Met Office said rain turning to snow is expected to cause disruption to transport across inland Scotland.

Residents are being warned to be cautious of icy surfaces which can lead to trips and falls.

For the coastal areas, overnight snow is forecast to create “unsafe conditions” on roads and pavements.

The most recent announcement comes after residents in Shetland were encouraged to help people in their communities after the islands were blanketed in snow on Saturday.

CalMac has cancelled services between Mallaig, Oban and Lochboisdale today and tomorrow due to the forecast.

Most transport across the region appears to be running as normal but overnight snow closed several of the snow gates earlier today.

The snow gates at Cairn O Mount on the B974 between Banchory and Fettercairn remain closed.