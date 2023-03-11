Shetland Council urges islanders to help others following wintry weather

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Shetland residents are being urged to help people in their communities following heavy snowfall.

The islands have been blanketed the islands in snow, causing major disruption to schools and public transport.

Schools in Shetland were closed all week, and public transport and refuse collection were unable to access remote areas of the islands.

Over the weekend, Shetland Coastguard was called to help transfer care workers living in the north isles and northern mainland to Brae Care Home due to roads being impassable.

Although the worst of the weather is now thought to be over, there will still be some disruption in the days to come.

Several yellow warnings have been issued over the past few days for snow and ice across the north and north-east. Image: Heather Petrie.Shetland Islands Council is therefore urging members of the community to help others who need support.

Vulnerable people living in isolated communities are most at risk, so their neighbours are being urged to check in and make there they are OK.

If people need urgent support, council officials are asking people to call the Duty Social Work number 01595 744468 (during office hours) or 01595 695611 (out of hours).

The team will then be able to link residents to support within their community.

To keep updated with weather warnings in your area, visit the Met Office website.