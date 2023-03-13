Community divided over plans to save Cullen’s psychedelic dinosaur from extinction

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A psychedelic dinosaur roaring from a rooftop in Cullen has divided opinions as it faces being consigned to the Jurassic era in a planning row.

The brightly painted head has been proudly towering above the doorway of The Outlet for nearly a year as the owners try to sell it.

The unique character appearing to burst through the roof of the building has been turning heads since and has even become an unlikely landmark for drivers on the A98 Buckie to Banff road.

However, the controversial addition has divided opinions throughout the community, while some describe it as “unique” others condemn it as a “blight on the landscape”.

The owner of the Cullen Antiques Centre, John Webb, has been forced to apply for planning consent to save the dino from extinction, despite it not being a fixed asset.

He told The P&J he already has buyers interested in the installation and that they only put it up as a “positive uplift”.

Local Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP Karen Adam has also weighed in on the dino debate, backing the bright sculpture.

She took to Twitter to write: “It’s a controversial addition to Cullen. I personally love it. It adds to the uniqueness.

“I love the contrast with the natural striking beauty of the coast and beach and the handsome dramatic bridge.”

However, a Moray Council spokeswoman stressed the dinosaur has fallen foul of business development rules surrounding material changes to the way buildings are used, which requires additional paperwork.

‘A plastic monstrosity’

Since the planning application was submitted on February 27, there has been a divide in the community.

So far, there have been 10 official objections submitted with four letters of support also lodged.

Some objectors have complained that the colourfully painted dinosaur head is “out of place” in the seaside town, labelling it as an “eyesore”, “tacky” and a “plastic monstrosity”.

One person wrote: “I have to look at this every day when I leave the sea town and feel it is not in keeping with the conservation area it sits amongst.”

Another said: “Spoils famous view of viaducts. Within sight of listed/conservation areas where strict regulations apply. Is also a distraction to drivers. Not appropriate for its surroundings [and] cheapens the look of the town.”

‘Brings so much joy to everyone’

However, some disagree and have described the decoration as “fun”, “quirky” and “brilliant”, explaining that tourists “love it”.

One supporter wrote: “It’s brilliant and totally improves the building and brings so much joy to everyone who sees it.”

Another even called for another prehistoric addition to join the Jurassic installation.

They said: “I fully support local art initiatives such as this. A dinosaur head sculpture might not be everyone’s preferred choice, but I personally feel that in the face of some local opposition to the installation, it is completely appropriate and should be allowed to stay in the town.

“Maybe it could be accompanied by a dilophosaurus.”

The psychedelic dinosaur head first appeared roaring from the Cullen rooftop in May last year after it was purchased from England for restoration.

Rosie Henderson, manager of the antique centre said the sculpture was like a “broken shell” when they bought it and the team resolved to restore it.

Local artist Jake Westlake upcycled the prehistoric monster – giving it a bright and cheery paint to contrast its fearsome roar.