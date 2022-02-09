Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Glenfinnan Viaduct: Repairs to be carried out on famous structure after cracks found

By David Meikle
February 9, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: February 9, 2022, 11:49 am
Glenfinnan Viaduct.

Engineers are set to carry out repairs at the Glenfinnan Viaduct after inspections discovered fractures and damage on the famous structure.

Experts found cracks at the site which is visited by droves of Harry Potter fans every year.

Filming of Harry Potter and the Chambers of Secrets and Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban took place at Glenfinnan.

Network Rail have said a programme of works needs to be done after studies carried out in 2019 found defects with the protected A-listed viaduct.

They have applied to Highland Council to get work under way later in the year.

‘Essential repairs’ for Glenfinnan Viaduct

A report said: “The need for some essential repairs and maintenance of Glenfinnan Viaduct was identified back in 2019 with condition surveys and site inspections revealing that throughout the structure there are areas of spalling, honeycombing and fractures, with the barrels, piers, spandrels and parapets affected to varying degrees of severity across all spans.

“The most significant defects are the spalled pier corners and arch haunches.

“Hairline fractures and efflorescence are also present throughout the structure.”

Historic Environment Scotland said they did not have any comment to make on the proposal.

Huge visitor attraction

Glenfinnan Viaduct appears in the Harry Potter movies PIC: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Huge numbers of visitors head to the Highlands to see the landmark structure and the Jacobite steam train that operates on its railway line.

The numbers are also boosted by visitors to the nearby National Trust for Scotland (NTS) Glenfinnan monument.

A new car park at Glenfinnan was given the green light in 2018 to help cope with the enormous numbers of visitors to the site.

Villagers estimate around 1,000 people and their vehicles descend on the site twice a day during the summer for a glimpse of the iconic structure and train.

Safety concerns have been raised about the actions of some fans of the films, which were adapted from the books about the boy wizard and his friends by author JK Rowling.

It was revealed fans risked death by wandering on to a railway line to take photographs of the viaduct.

British Transport Police said the incidents played a part in a sharp rise in railway trespassing offences in Scotland.

A decision is expected in due course.

