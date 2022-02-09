[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Engineers are set to carry out repairs at the Glenfinnan Viaduct after inspections discovered fractures and damage on the famous structure.

Experts found cracks at the site which is visited by droves of Harry Potter fans every year.

Filming of Harry Potter and the Chambers of Secrets and Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban took place at Glenfinnan.

Network Rail have said a programme of works needs to be done after studies carried out in 2019 found defects with the protected A-listed viaduct.

They have applied to Highland Council to get work under way later in the year.

‘Essential repairs’ for Glenfinnan Viaduct

A report said: “The need for some essential repairs and maintenance of Glenfinnan Viaduct was identified back in 2019 with condition surveys and site inspections revealing that throughout the structure there are areas of spalling, honeycombing and fractures, with the barrels, piers, spandrels and parapets affected to varying degrees of severity across all spans.

“The most significant defects are the spalled pier corners and arch haunches.

“Hairline fractures and efflorescence are also present throughout the structure.”

Historic Environment Scotland said they did not have any comment to make on the proposal.

Huge visitor attraction

Huge numbers of visitors head to the Highlands to see the landmark structure and the Jacobite steam train that operates on its railway line.

The numbers are also boosted by visitors to the nearby National Trust for Scotland (NTS) Glenfinnan monument.

A new car park at Glenfinnan was given the green light in 2018 to help cope with the enormous numbers of visitors to the site.

Villagers estimate around 1,000 people and their vehicles descend on the site twice a day during the summer for a glimpse of the iconic structure and train.

Safety concerns have been raised about the actions of some fans of the films, which were adapted from the books about the boy wizard and his friends by author JK Rowling.

It was revealed fans risked death by wandering on to a railway line to take photographs of the viaduct.

British Transport Police said the incidents played a part in a sharp rise in railway trespassing offences in Scotland.

A decision is expected in due course.