Woman, 72, dies following two-car crash in Shetland

A 72-year-old woman has died following a road crash in Shetland.

Kathleen McLachlan, from Virkie, was taken to hospital in Glasgow following the crash on Pier Road, Walls, on Friday.

However police have now confirmed she died on Tuesday.

Emergency services were called to the incident, involving a black Citroen Berlingo and a parked orange Suzuki Swift at about 1.10pm.

Ms McLachlan was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Glasgow.

Sergeant Callum MacAulay, from the roads policing department, said his thoughts were with Ms McLachlan’s loved ones.

He appealed for any witnesses to come forward and said inquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact 101 with reference number 1585 of March 17.