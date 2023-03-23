Inspections ordered after Lochboisdale Pier damaged during yesterday’s storms

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

CalMac has warned ferry users may be impacted by pier damage to a Western Isles port following yesterday’s storms.

The pier at Lochboisdale, owned by CMal, is being assessed by contractors to assess the damage and to gauge what emergency repairs are required.

A report on the damage is due this afternoon.

🔶 AMBER #Oban #Lochboisdale 23Mar The Oban – Lochboisdale service is liable to disruption or cancellation at short notice due to operational reasons. This is due to the Lochboisdale Pier being damaged during adverse weather. — CalMac Service Info (@CalMac_Updates) March 22, 2023

A spokeswoman for CalMac said: “The Oban – Lochboisdale service is liable to disruption or cancellation at short notice due to operational reasons.

“This is due to the Lochboisdale Pier being damaged during adverse weather.”

The South Uist service has already been cancelled this year due to a problem with the MV Hebrides.

The route’s ferry returned to service in February after divers successfully cleared an obstruction from its propeller.

CMal, the Scottish Government’s infrastructure and ferry owning organisation, has been invited to comment.

An update is due after contractors have visited at the site.