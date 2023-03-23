Aberdeenshire teen asks for 16th birthday 10,000ft plunge to raise money for two charities close to her heart

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeenshire teen asks for 16th birthday 10,000ft plunge to raise money for two charities close to her heart

Lucy Machray surprised her family this year wanting to raise money for charities who helped her loved ones.

By Lottie Hood
Lucy Machray is raising money for two charities who have supported her family. Image: Archway
Lucy Machray is raising money for two charities who have supported her family. Image: Archway

While most 15-year-olds might ask for a new phone or concert tickets for their sweet 16, an Aberdeenshire teen asked for something a bit more daring.

Lucy Machray from Whiterashes surprised her family this year by asking them to book a charity skydive for her birthday.

The 15-year-old, currently studying her National 5s at Inverurie Academy, said she wanted to raise funds for two charities “close to her heart”.

Originally setting a target of £500, she has already managed to raise nearly £3,000 for Forget Me Not Club in Banchory and Archway in Aberdeen.

Both charities have had a positive impact on her family.

Wanted to help charities who supported family members

After her grandma was diagnosed with dementia, Lucy said she remembered the difference a local group made to her grandparents.

Lucy said: “I lost my Nannie to dementia a few years ago. Granda cared for her and the support he received from a local group made all the difference.

“Although that group is no more, Forget me Not in Banchory still support dementia sufferers and their families not only in Banchory but also wider Aberdeenshire and I wanted to do something for them.”

Lucy Machray with her dad Keith Machray who will be doing the sky dive with her. Image: Archway

One of her cousins Steven, who her dad said she is “incredibly fond of”, has been going to Archway for years.

Lucy said the 27-year-old really enjoys spending time there and gives his parents added support.

She added: “Archway is an Aberdeen based charity offering residential respite breaks for children and adults with learning disabilities.

“He loves his time there, and we know how important these breaks are to him and his parents.”

‘Incredibly kind and brave’

Lucy’s dad Keith Machray will be taking the 10,000ft plunge with her on April 1, four days after her birthday.

Mr Machray said: “When I asked Lucy what she would like for her birthday, jumping out of an aeroplane at 10,000ft was the last thing I expected her to say.

“I, her Mum, Sonia, and older sister Emily, a nursery nurse at the Neonatal Unit at Aberdeen Maternity are so proud of her.

“She has got a lot on her plate just now studying for her exams but is still thinking of others and not herself.”

Archway fundraising manager, Janine Davies. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.

Janine Davies, fundraising manager at Archway, said: “We think Lucy is incredibly kind and brave to celebrate a special birthday in this way. And we are delighted she chose Archway as one of her charities.

“We wish her the very best of luck.”

To find out more about the fundraiser click here.

