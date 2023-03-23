Aberdeenshire teen asks for 16th birthday 10,000ft plunge to raise money for two charities close to her heart

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

While most 15-year-olds might ask for a new phone or concert tickets for their sweet 16, an Aberdeenshire teen asked for something a bit more daring.

Lucy Machray from Whiterashes surprised her family this year by asking them to book a charity skydive for her birthday.

The 15-year-old, currently studying her National 5s at Inverurie Academy, said she wanted to raise funds for two charities “close to her heart”.

Originally setting a target of £500, she has already managed to raise nearly £3,000 for Forget Me Not Club in Banchory and Archway in Aberdeen.

Both charities have had a positive impact on her family.

Wanted to help charities who supported family members

After her grandma was diagnosed with dementia, Lucy said she remembered the difference a local group made to her grandparents.

Lucy said: “I lost my Nannie to dementia a few years ago. Granda cared for her and the support he received from a local group made all the difference.

“Although that group is no more, Forget me Not in Banchory still support dementia sufferers and their families not only in Banchory but also wider Aberdeenshire and I wanted to do something for them.”

One of her cousins Steven, who her dad said she is “incredibly fond of”, has been going to Archway for years.

Lucy said the 27-year-old really enjoys spending time there and gives his parents added support.

She added: “Archway is an Aberdeen based charity offering residential respite breaks for children and adults with learning disabilities.

“He loves his time there, and we know how important these breaks are to him and his parents.”

‘Incredibly kind and brave’

Lucy’s dad Keith Machray will be taking the 10,000ft plunge with her on April 1, four days after her birthday.

Mr Machray said: “When I asked Lucy what she would like for her birthday, jumping out of an aeroplane at 10,000ft was the last thing I expected her to say.

“I, her Mum, Sonia, and older sister Emily, a nursery nurse at the Neonatal Unit at Aberdeen Maternity are so proud of her.

“She has got a lot on her plate just now studying for her exams but is still thinking of others and not herself.”

Janine Davies, fundraising manager at Archway, said: “We think Lucy is incredibly kind and brave to celebrate a special birthday in this way. And we are delighted she chose Archway as one of her charities.

“We wish her the very best of luck.”

To find out more about the fundraiser click here.