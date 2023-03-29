Battle of Culloden memorial to reflect on the impact of civil war

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The powerful story of Culloden will be brought back to life next month to commemorate those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their cause.

People from across the globe will gather – both in person and online – to mark the 277th anniversary of the Battle of Culloden where 1,500 people lost their lives in 1746.

National Trust for Scotland, which has been taking care of the historic site for more than 80 years, will hold a series of events to remember the fallen in the civil war.

The anniversary weekend on April 14-16 will begin with wreaths being laid at the memorial cairn and a commemoration service led by the Gaelic Society of Inverness.

Culloden memories

This year’s highlight will be the exhibition Culloden Memories, collated from thousands of memories, photographs and mementos sent from people all over the world.

There will also be in-person seminars with leading Jacobite scholars, livestreams and an immersive virtual visit to the battlefield at Culloden Moor for those unable to attend.

Gail Cleaver, operations manager for NTS’s Culloden cluster, said: “Culloden is a powerful and evocative historic site, and the story of the battle and its aftermath have global relevance and interest.

“We look forward to welcoming our visitors to the site to explore Culloden’s story together – mindful not just of the events and legacies of the battle, but of the impacts of war and civil war on the lives of people around the world today.”

People can find out more about the Culloden anniversary programme and book their spot on the event’s webpage.

Ms Cleaver urges all visitors to the commemoration events to help them care for this special place by giving space to areas that show signs of high footfall or damage.

She said: “We would ask all visitors to show respect to the site, and in particular to the graves area of the battlefield, remembering that over 1,500 people lost their lives here.

“We’re grateful for people’s support and co-operation in this, as well as for the support from National Trust for Scotland members, donors and visitors.”