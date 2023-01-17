Virtual tours of Culloden Battlefield to be launched to a worldwide audience

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

People across the world will be able to visit the historic Culloden Battlefield from their own home when new virtual tours launch later this month.

Culloden Moor, a few miles east of Inverness, was the setting for one of the most important and decisive battles during the Jacobite era.

In April 1746, Jacobite warriors led by Bonnie Prince Charlie clashed with British troops, with thousands of Scottish soldiers losing their lives.

The battlefield has been under the care of the National Trust for Scotland for 80 years, with it now a popular and well-visited attraction.

Not just a large moor, the site at Culloden includes an old thatched roof farmhouse dating back 260 years and a 20ft memorial cairn erected in 1881.

The Trust is now looking to expand the attraction’s audience with new immersive tours that feature 360-degree drone footage of the Culloden moor.

It also includes interactive 3D artefacts, gun smoke, Highland charge war cries and videos of hand-to-hand combat.

New virtual tours to be offered to people across the globe

The Trust has partnered with YourTour to create a unique experience with tour guides leading virtual audiences around the site via a Zoom-style platform.

Booking for the tours opens on January 24, with the first tours taking place on January 31.

Gail Cleaver, operations manager at Culloden, said: “Providing inspiring heritage visitor experiences is an important part of what we are working to do at the National Trust for Scotland, and this amazing new virtual tour means that there are more chances for people to experience and benefit from this beautiful place, wherever they are in the world.

“This has certainly been a challenge over the last few years due to the pandemic, which has given us a real focus on exploring innovative ways to bring the important story of the Battle of Culloden to as wide an audience as possible.”