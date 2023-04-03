Traffic disruption on A9 after two-vehicle crash between Dunkeld and Pitlochry

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Temporary traffic lights are being put in place on the A9 Inverness to Perth road following a two-vehicle collision.

The crash took place between Dunkeld and Pitlochry just after 7am on Monday, with the road being closed 40 minutes later.

It is not yet known if anyone was injured in the crash.

The southbound lane has now been reopened to help reduce disruption along the route.

A traffic lights system is also being put in place to control traffic flow as officers remain at the scene.

One lane has re-opened on the A9 southbound at Kindallachan following a crash involving two vehicles. This lane will allow vehicles to travel in both directions and a traffic light system is being put in place. Officers remain at the scene. pic.twitter.com/FgitPFzCuR — Police Scotland Tayside (@PSOSTayside) April 3, 2023

A police spokesman said: “The A9 is closed in both directions at Kindcllachan following a report of a crash involving two vehicles.

“Emergency services are at the scene and drivers are asked to avoid the area.”

Two fire appliances from Aberfeldy and Blairgowrie were dispatched to the scene after the call came in at 7.05am.

The stop message came in at 8.40am, with appliances leaving the scene a short time later.

Traffic Scotland was reporting delays of up to 30 minutes for northbound traffic and around 10 minutes for traffic heading south.

Stagecoach East Scotland says bus services are also being affected.

More to follow.