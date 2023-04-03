Man, 25, charged following disturbance in Aberdeen city centre

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 25-year-old man has been charged following a disturbance in Aberdeen.

Police were called to George Street at around 2.45pm on Sunday afternoon.

Several police cars and vans were seen in the area as officers responded to the incident. The nature of the incident is unclear at this time.

A man, 25, was arrested and charged by police in connection with the incident.

He is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on April 26.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called around 2.45pm on Sunday, April 2, to a report of a disturbance in the George Street area of Aberdeen.

“Officers attended and a 25-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection.

“A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal and he is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on April 26.”