Orkney council would oppose any negative effects of Highly Protected Marine Areas on communities, say councillors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Orkney council would oppose any negative effects of Highly Protected Marine Areas on communities, say councillors

Any adverse economic or social effects would be opposed by judicial means, if necessary, council says in consultation response

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
Orkney highly protected marine areas
Orkney council chambers in Kirkwall. Image: Andrew Stewart/DC Thomson

Orkney councillors today agreed on a response to the Scottish Government over proposed legislation which would result in at least 10% of Scotland’s waters being designated Highly Protected Marine Areas (HPMA) by 2026.

The proposals would mean any areas designated as such would remain free from extractive, destructive, and deposition activities while allowing tourism or recreational activities.

However, this would mean the blocking of activity related to fisheries, aquaculture and other infrastructure developments, Orkney councillors were told.

At a meeting of the council’s Policy and Resources Committee this morning, the councillors were asked to approve an updated policy position on HPMAs as well as a response to a Scottish Government consultation on the legislation.

Most councillors stated their concerns over the effect the proposals could have on an islands area such as Orkney.

Councillors were told by officers that the government hasn’t yet said where the HPMA sites would be and will formally consult when they are identified.

It’s thought this would take place in 2025, ahead of the protected areas coming into effect sometime in 2026.

Orkney council delivers late response to Highly Protected Marine Areas consultation

Orkney Council had not left itself the time to deliver a consultation response, which was due yesterday. As such, it was asking for an extension to the deadline.

However, during today’s meeting, Many in the chamber felt the original consultation response prepared by the council’s officers didn’t go far enough.

North Isles councillor Mellissa Thomson said the HPMAs could have a “devastating effect” on Orkney and “decimate what little is left” of the county’s fishing fleet.

She said the HPMAs could even “go as far as to restrict recreational fishing.”

Councillor Thomson also mentioned the response to the consultation from Orkney’s neighbour to the north.

Shetland Islands Council’s response, delivered in March, opposed the HPMA proposals.

She said: “I feel this could be a risk to Orkney as a whole.

“We should fiercely reject every part of the prosal. We should go a step further and seek reassurance that this isn’t going to happen.”

Councillors adopt stronger response than the one put forward by local authority’s officers

The consensus was that the council should indeed deliver a stronger message to the government on the Highly Protected Marine Area proposals than the one put forward by council officers.

After two rounds of voting, it was agreed that the council should tell the government that the impacts of the proposed designations must take local communities into account as a priority.

The council’s response says, where a proposed designation has negative effects on local communities, its introduction will be strongly opposed by the council.

The local authority says this would include opposition via judicial means if necessary.

Formal engagement would also be required between the council and “relevant designating bodies, ahead of formal public consultation on new or amended designation of a protected area in Orkney.

The council has said all the management measures affecting a proposed designation should be shared.

Orkney council also opposes the “arbitrary figure” of at ‘least 10%’ of Scotland’s seas becoming HPMAs.

However, during today’s discussion, some felt the council should resist jumping to conclusions – at least until more information is forthcoming.

Green councillor calls for level-headed decision

Green councillor Kristopher Leask asked councillors to recognise that they are in “the very early days” of what’s being proposed.

He said they still don’t fully know what the Highly Protected Marine Area designations will entail.

The green councillor also said there is “reasonable fear” around the policy. But, he said this is down to the way the Scottish Government had gone about informing people about the HPMAs.

Mr Leask asked the councillors to stay “level-headed and follow the measured response” prepared by the council’s officers.

The green councillor appeared to be in the minority in the chamber, however.

The last to give his opinion was council leader James Stockan.

He said: “We need to support future generations with our resources from the sea.

Decision should be made by working together, not by imposing legislation says leader

“We have more resources from the sea than many areas, particularly the inshore fishing.

“Crabs, lobsters, and scallops should be a resource that should be here for generations to come. We must make sure they’re not exploited.

“But this is a crazy situation – to designate 10% of whatever . . . we don’t know. And it’s not done with the community, it’s imposed.

“All the people in the industry are well aware we have to do something. Fish quotas were imposed in Scotland 30-odd years ago.

“They’ve done their work, but they’ve absolutely destroyed our commercial fishing industry. We don’t have it any more.”

Mr Stockan said having the fish in Orkney waters caught by others is like “having an orchard with someone picking your apples and selling them elsewhere.”

He said “We have to look at the right way to conserve our waters for the future. But that’s not with a national policy imposed upon us, it’s by us working together.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Elgin Cathedral. Image by Jason Hedges
Ten heritage sites to visit in Moray and the Highlands and Islands
Bob Proctor
Elgin funeral director celebrates anniversary milestone after £500,000 investment
Prof Alistair Kean is based at the new life sciences innovation centre.
Hospital bug-killing technology could save lives and create jobs
Prof Sir Jonathan Van-Tam at the opening of the life sciences innovation centre in Inverness.
BoJo's famous Covid advisor 'JVT' is a Highland university student
The Princess Royal meets staff at the new innovation centre
Princess Royal opens £9.5m innovation centre in Inverness
Luke, pictured left, and Tom Stoltman will compete against the best at World's Strongest Man. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Tom Stoltman ready for battle to win third World's Strongest Man title
Killer whales also known as orcas were spotted in the Sound of Sleat. Image: Skyelark gift shop/ Cuillin Photography.
In pictures: All aboard the Skyelark - ringside seats to watch killer whales
The High Court in Glasgow
Highland man raped woman as she drifted in and out of consciousness
Natalie Gilray laughing.
HappyNess: Inverness at centre of first ever Scottish laughing championships
Chris and Anne King at the top of Dun I on Iona, just before his fall.
Man rescued by helicopter after fall during Iona trip thanks rescuers

Most Read

1
Police in Winram Place, where the alleged attempted murder took place
Naked knifeman attacked ex with axe and told police: ‘I should’ve chopped her up’
2
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Iain Mcdonald, 38, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court Picture shows; Iain Mcdonald . N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Drink-driving offshore worker ran away after causing head-on smash
3
What does the future hold for the Bon Accord Centre? Readers give their views. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Readers react as Bon Accord Centre in Aberdeen is sold
4
Aberdeen Donside MSP Mark McDonald.
Mark McDonald says allegations had ‘significant impact’ on his mental health
5
What does the future hold for the Bon Accord Centre? Readers give their views. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Centre bought in multi-million-pound deal
6
The Princess Royal meets staff at the new innovation centre
Princess Royal opens £9.5m innovation centre in Inverness
7
The High Court in Glasgow
Highland man raped woman as she drifted in and out of consciousness
8
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. The murder trial of a Mintlaw man accused of shooting dead his disabled wife is scheduled to go ahead next month, a prosecutor in America has confirmed. Wayne Fraser, who moved away from the north-east to start a new life abroad, is charged with the first-degree murder of his wheelchair-bound partner. It?s alleged that the 47-year-old killed Natalie Ryan-Fraser, 55, with a handgun that was recovered from the scene of a shooting in the town of Caledonia in December 2021 Picture shows; Prosecutor District Attorney Scott Colum, deceased Natalie Ryan-Fraser and her murder accused husband Wayne Fraser (DOB 1/3/1976). N/A. Supplied by District Attorney's Office, Sixteenth Circuit Court Of Mississippi/Facebook Date; Unknown
Murder trial of Mintlaw man set to start next month, US prosecutor confirms
9
Police said a woman had died at the scene of the accident. Image: Police Scotland.
Woman, 64, and dog killed in A82 crash involving bus and Land Rover
10
The Novar Arms Hotel in Dingwall is up for sale. Image: Christie & Co.
Easter Ross hotel on North Coast 500 route goes on the market for £649,500

More from Press and Journal

Riverbank School is located in the Tillydrone area of Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Police called to Aberdeen primary after teacher 'assaulted by child' with knife
Westpark School is one of the schools being considered for closure. Image: Paul Glendell.
Exclusive: Council reveals plans to shut schools - with six in Northfield under threat
Located in a quiet cul-de-sac in Buckie Grove, Bridge of Don, this wonderful home is ideal for growing families. Photos supplied by Ledingham Chalmers.
Beautiful Bridge of Don home complete with barbecue hut on the market for £435,000
The impact of Brexit continues to be felt across the UK (Image: nito/Shutterstock)
James Millar: Everyone has rolled over and accepted Brexit except the SNP - and…
Ryan McAndrew leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Man apologises to Stonehaven residents after performing sex act in high heels and thong
The Wildlife Management and Muirburn (Scotland) Bill was introduced in March (Image: Richard P Long/Shutterstock)
Peter Clark: Rural voices must be heard on flawed Wildlife Management Bill
Champions Loch Ness celebrate their NCL title win. Image: Courtesy of Loch Ness FC/David Jefferson
Loch Ness looking to continue progress following first North Caledonian League title
Parents are fighting to save Largue School, which is set to be mothballed by Aberdeenshire Council.
Largue School parents accuse Aberdeenshire Council of 'jumping the gun' on mothballing
Union Terrace Gardens was reopened to the public in December. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Mum hits out at 'vile' youths who poured beer down slide as daughter plays…
Practice managers say they've been weighing up their options at the clinic, based at Inverurie Health and Care Hub, for some time. Image: NHS Grampian
Frustration as helpline for Inverurie patients left seeking information about GP surgery hand back…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]