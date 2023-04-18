Elgin funeral director celebrates anniversary milestone after £500,000 investment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Elgin funeral director celebrates anniversary milestone after £500,000 investment

The firm was involved in the Queen's hearse transport last year.

By Simon Warburton
Bob Proctor
W G Catto branch manager Bob Proctor. Image: Represent Comms.

An Elgin funeral director which has seen a £500,000 investment is now celebrating an anniversary milestone.

Independent funeral director William Purves, which provided the Queen’s hearse transport last year, is celebrating its 135th anniversary this month.

The business – now the largest such independent in Scotland – acquired Elgin-based W G Catto in 2003.

Family-owned William Purves has passed through five generations and has a team of more than 100 staff across 25 branches in Scotland and north-east England.

The company is part owners of crematoria and owns a stonemason workshop in the Borders. Several of the branches have been acquired by William Purves.

Elgin funeral director investment

W G Catto has had a major refurbishment worth half a million pounds and added a new purpose-built mortuary space.

Additional investment from the parent brand has seen the Elgin team expand to include two funeral directors, a funeral operator and trainee funeral director.

W G Catto branch manager Bob Proctor said: “W G Catto is proud to have been part of this quality brand for the last 20 years and to be celebrating William Purves’ 135th anniversary.

“W G Catto has served bereaved families in the Moray area for more than 100 years.

“The investment and resources from William Purves have allowed us to deliver support to bereaved families now and for many years to come.”

Tim Purves, who is a descendant of the founder, said the secret to the firm’s longevity was “modernising and adapting”.

He said: “For 135 years, William Purves has been (involved with) funeral innovation including the rise in cremation services, growing use of funeral tech and most recently, the hardship of the pandemic and cost-of-living crisis.

Tim Purves
William Purves chairman Tim Purves. Image: Represent Comms.

“It is a mark of the business’ success that we have modernised and adapted.

“Thank you to the many families who have placed your trust in William Purves and for allowing us to continue the legacy my great-great-grandfather started in 1888.”

Queen’s hearse controversy

William Purves has been involved in many high-profile funeral services, including that of Her Majesty.

It hit the headlines only last September, after it bowed to pressure to remove its logo from the hearse of Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on its journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh.

Queen's hearse
William Purves’ hearse transported the late Queen’s coffin. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

William Purves cared for the Queen after her death and removed its logo from the Mercedes hearse after becoming “increasingly aware” of the attention it was attracting.

A statement at the time from company chairman, Tim Purves said: “We have never sought to gain any PR from our involvement with the Palace. For us it has been a true privilege to have cared for our Queen and her family.”

The company stressed there was no breach of formal protocol.

