Ban on disposable vapes being called for in Argyll and Moray

Motions calling for a ban are being brought before both Argyll and Bute Council and Moray Council.

By Rita Campbell
Argyll and Bute and Moray Councils are being asked to lobby the Scottish Government to ban disposable vapes.
Argyll and Bute and Moray Councils are being asked to lobby the Scottish Government to ban disposable vapes.

A ban on disposable vapes is being called for at two north councils.

Motions highlighting the dangers to the environment – and public health – are being brought in Argyll and Moray.

Disposable vapes are causing a littering issue. Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

Today, a full meeting of Argyll and Bute Council will be urged to call on the Scottish Government to ban disposable e-cigarettes.

And a similar motion will be heard by Moray Council’s Economic Development and Infrastructure Committee on Tuesday.

At least 1.3 million disposable vapes are binned every week in the UK, according to figures being quoted to the councils.

This figure is the equivalent of 1,200 electric car batteries or 10 tonnes of lithium – which is currently sent to landfill or waste incinerators each year.

‘A significant danger’

Dundee City Council has already backed the ban. In February councillors instructed their chief executive to write to the Scottish Government calling for a ban across Scotland.

Aberdeen Trading Standards team has vowed to continue cracking down on youngsters being sold vapes.

Councillor Ross Moreland has proposed today’s motion in Argyll.

He states: “Disposable single use vapes represent a significant danger to both the environment and also the health of our young people.

“The improper disposable of these is not only a squandering of valuable recyclable materials but can also lead to potential damage of council and private facilities.”

Laura Young, a PHD student from Dundee, launched a petition calling for a nation-wide ban on disposable vapes.

The Annual report by the Director of Public Health NHS Highland quotes 16% of young people saying they have used e-cigarettes in the last 30 days.

And according to research by ASH (action on smoking and health) vaping among the 11-17 year old age group doubled over the last year.

The campaign group wants to place an excise tax of £4 on each disposable vape to make them less affordable to children.

Councillor Moreland continues: “This increase in use likely driven by the growth in cheap, disposable single use vapes. Which represents a significant risk to the health of our young people, especially as the long term effects of these products remains unknown.”

Ban being sought ‘as soon as practicably possible’

He hopes the council, “Therefore calls on the Scottish government to use its existing powers to implement a ban on single use disposable vapes as soon as practicably possible.”

The motion is seconded by Councillor Math Campbell-Sturgess.

In Moray, Councillor Marc Macrae wants the council leader to write to both the Scottish and UK governments calling for a ban on the sale and manufacture of disposable vapes.

He notes that China, the country that produces the bulk of these products, has totally
banned their sale and use.

Vapes fall under Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) regulations in Scotland and England.

A discarded vape package. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

This means they must be disposed of correctly as any other electrical item. Retailer responsibilities also apply.

Each retailer should provide a free, in store take back service, set up an alternative free take back service, or join the distributor Takeback Scheme.

However, Councillor Macrae says that because vapes are sold in so many different outlets, all retailers are “probably” not fully aware of their responsibilities. And “most certainly don’t comply with/promote take back schemes or even ‘how to dispose of’ information”.

He adds: “As a result we are seeing more of these items disposed of as litter and they are becoming the new cigarette butt alternative.”

Councillor Macrae’s motion is being seconded by Councillor Draeyk Van Der Horn.

