Highlands & Islands Delays expected as road resurfacing to begin in the Western Isles Temporary speed limits will be in place on major routes. By Chris Cromar May 3 2023, 5.43pm Sections of the A865 in North and South Uist will be resurfaced. Image: Google Maps. Drivers in the Western Isles are being urged to allow extra time for journeys as six to eight weeks of road resurfacing works begin next week. The work on various locations throughout the islands, will get underway on Tuesday, is being carried out by Western Isles Council. It will take place in Lewis and Harris for the first four weeks, before moving to Uist for two weeks from June 5, it will then return to Lewis. Traffic and warning signs will be in place to alert drivers of the works, as well as temporary speed limits. The locations of the roadworks include: A857 – Barvas Moor A857 – Laxdale School A858 – Brue and Breasclete A859 – Cameron Terrace Sections of the A859 on the west side of Harris Sections of the A865 in North and South Uist B895 – Coll and Gress B8011 – Uig Bends Cross Skigersta area in Ness Melbost Borve area Tolstachaolais
