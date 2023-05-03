Emergency services attend one-vehicle crash near Laggan

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The A86 was closed this afternoon following a one-vehicle crash near Laggan.

The incident happened on the A86 Kingussie to Spean Bridge road between Laggan and Strathmashie.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene after the alarm was raised at around 1.35pm.

It is unclear if anyone was injured.

The road was closed for a short time following the incident but has since reopened.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 1.35pm on Wednesday, May 3, officers were called to a report of a one-vehicle crash on the A86 near Laggan.

“The vehicle has been recovered and the road is fully open.”

This evening, Stagecoach Highland are warning that local bus services are facing disruption following the incident.

Good afternoon, Due an accident and the A86 road being closed, the service 140 from Laggan bridge to Aviemore railway station will now operate with a delay of 30 minutes, this will also effect the 17.25 M39 Aviemore to Inverness. apologies for any inconvenience this may cause. pic.twitter.com/rEnTS3ugwy — Stagecoach Highland (@StagecoachHLand) May 3, 2023

Service 140 from Laggan bridge to Aviemore railway station is facing delays of up to 30 minutes. The 5.25pm M39 Avermore to Inverness service has also been affected.