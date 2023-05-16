Westray Development Trust pledges £15k support to Orcadian cancer gene screening

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Westray Development Trust pledges £15k support to Orcadian cancer gene screening

This comes after a recent study revealed one in 100 people with Orcadian grandparents has an inherited gene linked to a higher risk of cancer.

By Lauren Taylor
The screening will detect the gene variant in Westray patients.
A community trust has pledged a cash boost towards screening for a gene variant known to increase the risk of breast and ovarian cancer in Orcadians.

The Westray Development Trust has announced it is matching funds from Friends of Anchor to support a pilot screening programme.

Experts say people with this variant, the BRCA1, have a greater chance of developing breast and ovarian cancers in their lifetime.

Using clinical genealogy, it was found the patients all have similar ancestors – leading back to one large family from Westray.

Two wind turbines that are community-owned but run by the Westray Development Trust.
The money donated from the Westray Development Trust will be generated from the community-owned wind turbines. Image: Gina Rendall.

The Westray Development Trust stepped up to help fund the pilot screening programme, organised by NHS Grampian.

People living in Westray, with at least one Westray-born grandparent, will soon be able to take part in the screening.

‘We just felt that we had to do something as well’

Gina Rendall, operations manager of the trust, said she was “proud” they could make the donation to support local testing.

She said: “Friends of Anchor had promised funding towards it and we just felt that we had to do something as well to boost it.

“One in 100 people with an Orkney grandparent – specifically a Westray-born grandparent – has a chance of having this variant. It just means women here can be more informed, make a decision about anything they want to proceed with in the future, but I think, more importantly, access quicker testing should they ever need it.

“If they think something’s changed they will be able to say ‘I have this variant’ and they would be fast-tracked for testing.”

Gina Rendall, the operations manager of the Westray Development Trust.
Gina Rendall, operations manager of the Westray Development Trust. Image: Gina Rendall.

Mrs Rendall hopes the pilot will be rolled out across Scotland so that Westray-born people who have moved away can still be tested for the variant.

She added: “I’m really proud that the Trust has stepped up to help financially because I think it’s a really important thing.

“We’ve got four staff in the office here, and three out of the four have Westray-born grandparents – and it’s not just us.

“This money will hopefully mean they can do testing here but also use future funds to do testing throughout Scotland which means that people who have moved away can still do a test.”

The pilot screening programme is expected to begin in autumn.

For more information visit www.nhsgrampian.org/BRCA1

[[title]]