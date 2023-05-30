Councillor shares outrage at state of Inverness Kilvean cemetery – calling for a lick of paint to honour the dead

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Highland councillor has shared his dismay about the state of Inverness Kilvean cemetery.

After attending a funeral at the Highland Council-run facility, Duncan Macpherson said the condition of the buildings are “tired and run down”.

Calling for a lick of paint, as well as better car parking lines and a general tidy up – the Inverness south councillor plans to raise the matter with council officers.

The cemetery is about 28 years old.

Mr Macpherson said: “I was recently attending a funeral service at Inverness Crematorium at Kilvean Cemetery on the outskirts of the city.

“The general condition of the place is very disappointing and now it looks tired and run-down.”

Kilvean Cemetery is ‘tired and run down’

He pointed to the “paint flaking” from lampposts and handrails and the lack of marked parking spaces.

He added: “When you take a closer look, you’ll notice the roughcast is cracking on the external walls and it looks like it hasn’t been repainted or had sufficient resources invested into the crematorium site in several years.

“I would be very keen to know when the building was last painted and if there is actually a maintenance plan other than ‘a wait until it breaks before fixing’ status, for the crematorium and main buildings.”

Mr Macpherson said it was disappointing the bus shelter at the main entrance gates was so overgrown with weeds and nettles that no one can stand inside, and pointed to the broken window too.

Last September, Mr Macpherson raised concerns about the long wait mourners had to hold a funeral.

He continued: “I will be urging Highland Council to spend the money that they’ve received from all the bereaved relatives and often hard-pressed families, who have regularly paid out handsomely to the local authority for the expense of funerals.”

Earlier this month, Highland Council warned of the upset caused at Tomnahurich Cemetery by vandals. Bins and benches were set on fire, and headstones tipped over.

‘Maintenance plan is in place’

A Highland Council spokeswoman said: “The Highland Council undertake around 1400 cremations per year and we strive to provide a good standard of service to bereaved families. The building has a maintenance plan in place and we are presently enhancing the surrounds of the building.

“The bus shelter was installed by Highland Council in 2016/17.

“The relevant council service has been informed about the weeds and damage to the shelter.

“We understand that there is now no bus service to the cemetery and that Stagecoach have no plans to reintroduce bus services to the cemetery.”