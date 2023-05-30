Councillor shares outrage at state of Inverness Kilvean cemetery – calling for a lick of paint to honour the dead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Councillor shares outrage at state of Inverness Kilvean cemetery – calling for a lick of paint to honour the dead

Duncan Macpherson says it is not the first time he has had to raise the issue.

By Louise Glen
Kilvean cemetery and funeral home where the walls are pink and there is a long line of steps down to it.
Kilvean Cemetery in Inverness needs to be improved, a local councillor has said. Image: Duncan Macpherson.

A Highland councillor has shared his dismay about the state of Inverness Kilvean cemetery.

After attending a funeral at the Highland Council-run facility, Duncan Macpherson said the condition of the buildings are “tired and run down”.

Calling for a lick of paint, as well as better car parking lines and a general tidy up – the Inverness south councillor plans to raise the matter with council officers.

Councillor Duncan Macpherson in a green jacket looking at the camera. he is outside in the countryside.
Councillor Duncan Macpherson. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

The cemetery is about 28 years old.

Mr Macpherson said: “I was recently attending a funeral service at Inverness Crematorium at Kilvean Cemetery on the outskirts of the city.

“The general condition of the place is very disappointing and now it looks tired and run-down.”

Kilvean Cemetery is ‘tired and run down’

He pointed to the “paint flaking” from lampposts and handrails and the lack of marked parking spaces.

He added: “When you take a closer look, you’ll notice the roughcast is cracking on the external walls and it looks like it hasn’t been repainted or had sufficient resources invested into the crematorium site in several years.

“I would be very keen to know when the building was last painted and if there is actually a maintenance plan other than ‘a wait until it breaks before fixing’ status, for the crematorium and main buildings.”

The pink walls of Kilvean cemetery are cracking and stone masonry had fallen off.
Stone masonry has begun to crack and fall off. Image: Duncan Macpherson.

Mr Macpherson said it was disappointing the bus shelter at the main entrance gates was so overgrown with weeds and nettles that no one can stand inside, and pointed to the broken window too.

Last September, Mr Macpherson raised concerns about the long wait mourners had to hold a funeral.

The bus stop at Kilvean cemetery Inverness where is it overgrown with weeds.
A bus stop at the cemetery is overgrown and a window has been smashed. Image: Duncan Macpherson.

He continued: “I will be urging Highland Council to spend the money that they’ve received from all the bereaved relatives and often hard-pressed families, who have regularly paid out handsomely to the local authority for the expense of funerals.”

Earlier this month, Highland Council warned of the upset caused at Tomnahurich Cemetery by vandals. Bins and benches were set on fire, and headstones tipped over.

‘Maintenance plan is in place’

A Highland Council spokeswoman said: “The Highland Council undertake around 1400 cremations per year and we strive to provide a good standard of service to bereaved families. The building has a maintenance plan in place and we are presently enhancing the surrounds of the building.

“The bus shelter was installed by Highland Council in 2016/17.

“The relevant council service has been informed about the weeds and damage to the shelter.

“We understand that there is now no bus service to the cemetery and that Stagecoach have no plans to reintroduce bus services to the cemetery.”

[[title]]