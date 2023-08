A caravan has overturned on the A9 near Tomatin, causing delays for northbound traffic.

The Inverness to Perth road remains open, but motorists are being advised to expect delays.

The incident happened at 11.44am.

A Traffic Scotland spokesman said: “The A9 is currently restricted heading northbound at Tomatin due to a road traffic incident.

“Road users are advised to approach with caution and to allow for longer than normal journey times.”