Aberdeen to face FK Žalgiris Vilnius or BK Häcken in Europa League play-off

Aberdeen will face either FK Žalgiris Vilnius or BK Häcken in their Europa League play-off match.

The Dons entered the draw as a priority one team, and will travel to the winner of the priority three two-legged tie which is set to be played on August 10 and 17.

Aberdeen will play the first leg against FK Žalgiris Vilnius (Lithuania) or BK Häcken (Sweden) away on August 24, before hosting their opponent at Pittodrie on August 31.

Both sides are familiar opponents to Aberdeen, having faced Žalgiris Vilnius in the Uefa Cup during the 1996-97 season – winning the away leg 4-1 before losing 3-1 at Pittodrie – while the Dons defeated BK Häcken 5-3 on aggregate in the second qualifying round of the Conference League in 2021.

The winner of the play-off will qualify for the Europa League group stages, while the losing sides will join the Conference League group stages.