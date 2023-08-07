Aberdeen to face FK Žalgiris Vilnius or BK Häcken in Europa League play-off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen to face FK Žalgiris Vilnius or BK Häcken in Europa League play-off

The Dons will play the first leg away on August 24, before hosting their European opponent at Pittodrie on August 31.

By Sophie Goodwin
Barry Robson standing in front of the Aberdeen badge at the club's Cormack Park training ground.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen will face either FK Žalgiris Vilnius or BK Häcken in their Europa League play-off match.

The Dons entered the draw as a priority one team, and will travel to the winner of the priority three two-legged tie which is set to be played on August 10 and 17.

Aberdeen will play the first leg against FK Žalgiris Vilnius (Lithuania) or BK Häcken (Sweden) away on August 24, before hosting their opponent at Pittodrie on August 31.

Both sides are familiar opponents to Aberdeen, having faced Žalgiris Vilnius in the Uefa Cup during the 1996-97 season – winning the away leg 4-1 before losing 3-1 at Pittodrie – while the Dons defeated BK Häcken 5-3 on aggregate in the second qualifying round of the Conference League in 2021.

The winner of the play-off will qualify for the Europa League group stages, while the losing sides will join the Conference League group stages.

Conversation