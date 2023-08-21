Staff pods plan for luxury Highland resort due to affordable housing shortage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Staff pods plan for luxury Highland resort due to affordable housing shortage

The Torridon Resort is opting for pods because young people 'are no longer prepared to share bedrooms and bathrooms'.

By John Ross
The planned pods will provide worker accommodation at the resort
The planned pods will provide worker accommodation at the resort

A leading Highland hotel plans to erect accommodation pods in its grounds for staff who can’t find affordable homes locally.

The Torridon Resort, near Achnasheen, has applied for planning permission for eight self-contained units.

A design statement accompanying the planning application says the resort has experienced difficulties retaining staff. This has been due to a lack of affordable accommodation within commuting distance.

Agents Glampitect said: “Currently, the local area surrounding the Torridon Resort has a severe lack of affordable housing to either purchase or rent.”

Young people ‘won’t share bathrooms’

It said in the last year, two bids for different properties locally have been turned down. They were both sold to second home holiday lets.

“As such, the provision of affordable staff accommodation within the grounds of the Torridon Resort is warranted due to lack of other options.

“The accommodation will provide a sustainable housing solution for staff, is congruent with the local community development plan and will contribute positively to the local economy and employment.”

It adds: “Accommodation cultural trends have changed with young people, in that they are no longer prepared to share bedrooms and bathrooms with several others.

“Therefore, the pod-style units with en-suite bedrooms are well suited to this preference.”

The Torridon pods would be built off-site and delivered as full units.

The Torridon resort housing pods
Eight self-contained units are planned in the hotel grounds

The agents say the site and design of the pods have been carefully selected to minimise visual impact as well as any impact on the surrounding landscape, local ecology and biodiversity.

The Torridon is a 58-acre estate with a five AA Red Star hotel and a total of 32 bedrooms.

It is billed as Britain’s most northerly five-star hotel. It featured on the BBC show Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby

The hotel is one of the biggest employers in the area with 65 staff, more than 50 of which already live on site.

Torridon resort pods seen as affordable way of providing housing

Owner Dan Rose-Bristow said if planning permission is granted the pods could be installed over six to 18 months.

He said: “If you want to attract people for any length of time to allow consistency in your business then you obviously need to offer suitable accommodation they will find amenable and want to live in.

“We’ve come to a crossroads where, if we want to grow our business, I need more staff. If I need more staff I need more beds.

“The pods are potentially an affordable way of doing it.”

Torridon resort
The 58-acre estate includes a five AA Red Star hotel

Many parts of the Highlands and Islands are affected by a lack of affordable housing. At the same time, there are increasing numbers of second and holiday homes.

In April, owners of the Seaforth bar and restaurant in Ullapool bought a local motel to use for staff accommodation.

Highland Council has also outlined ambitious plans to build 3,300 affordable homes across the region within the next five years.

Conversation