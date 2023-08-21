Staff pods plan for luxury Highland resort due to affordable housing shortage

A leading Highland hotel plans to erect accommodation pods in its grounds for staff who can’t find affordable homes locally.

The Torridon Resort, near Achnasheen, has applied for planning permission for eight self-contained units.

A design statement accompanying the planning application says the resort has experienced difficulties retaining staff. This has been due to a lack of affordable accommodation within commuting distance.

Agents Glampitect said: “Currently, the local area surrounding the Torridon Resort has a severe lack of affordable housing to either purchase or rent.”

Young people ‘won’t share bathrooms’

It said in the last year, two bids for different properties locally have been turned down. They were both sold to second home holiday lets.

“As such, the provision of affordable staff accommodation within the grounds of the Torridon Resort is warranted due to lack of other options.

“The accommodation will provide a sustainable housing solution for staff, is congruent with the local community development plan and will contribute positively to the local economy and employment.”

It adds: “Accommodation cultural trends have changed with young people, in that they are no longer prepared to share bedrooms and bathrooms with several others.

“Therefore, the pod-style units with en-suite bedrooms are well suited to this preference.”

The Torridon pods would be built off-site and delivered as full units.

The agents say the site and design of the pods have been carefully selected to minimise visual impact as well as any impact on the surrounding landscape, local ecology and biodiversity.

The Torridon is a 58-acre estate with a five AA Red Star hotel and a total of 32 bedrooms.

It is billed as Britain’s most northerly five-star hotel. It featured on the BBC show Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby

The hotel is one of the biggest employers in the area with 65 staff, more than 50 of which already live on site.

Owner Dan Rose-Bristow said if planning permission is granted the pods could be installed over six to 18 months.

He said: “If you want to attract people for any length of time to allow consistency in your business then you obviously need to offer suitable accommodation they will find amenable and want to live in.

“We’ve come to a crossroads where, if we want to grow our business, I need more staff. If I need more staff I need more beds.

“The pods are potentially an affordable way of doing it.”

Many parts of the Highlands and Islands are affected by a lack of affordable housing. At the same time, there are increasing numbers of second and holiday homes.

In April, owners of the Seaforth bar and restaurant in Ullapool bought a local motel to use for staff accommodation.

Highland Council has also outlined ambitious plans to build 3,300 affordable homes across the region within the next five years.