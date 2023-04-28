Highland Council to build 3,300 affordable homes by 2028

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Highland Council has outlined ambitious plans to build 3,300 affordable homes across the region within the next five years.

Councillors approved the draft Housing and Investment Plan 2023-2028, which will now go before the Scottish Parliament.

The proposals set out a vision for more housing, which will help grow the region’s economy in key areas while addressing the region’s lack of affordable housing.

A large portion of the five-year investment will be in Inverness, more than a third, with 1,200 homes built across the city.

Several developments are under way at Ness Castle, Fairview Meadows and Ness-side through private contractors, with little affordable housing available.

The council are aiming for 150 homes in Nairn as well as 450 in the areas of Mid and East Ross.

However, delivering housing in certain areas has constraints, raised by councillors in the proposal, including school capacity in Inverness, which could “delay or prevent the development of new housing projects”.

‘Record high’ demand

The Local Housing Strategy taken by the council says Inverness, Nairn, Dingwall, Ullapool, Fort William and Aviemore are high-priority areas for housing.

Other factors are also being considered, including the freeport of Opportunity Cromarty Firth, which will bring thousands of jobs into the Moray Firth.

The demand for housing in the Highlands is high, with around 9,000 currently on the Highland housing register.

The aim is to build 660 properties per year, with at least 70% being affordable rent and 30% being available for low-cost home ownership or mid-market rent.

Provost of Inverness, Glynis Sinclair, said: “Demand to live and develop business opportunities across the Highlands is at a record high, yet access to affordable housing can be a stumbling block for those wishing to take up employment, study or to remain in the area.

“Over the next five years, the Highland Council, alongside its partners, will continue to work to build a portfolio of affordable housing stock.”