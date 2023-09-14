Man missing from Stornoway last seen in convertible Volvo

Concern is growing for a man missing from Stornoway.

Mark Elston was last seen driving a blue Volvo C70 convertible in Kenneth Street in the Lewis town on Tuesday morning.

At about 2pm yesterday, Mr Elston contacted a friend to arrange a meet-up but failed to return home and there has been no contact since.

Police believe that he may have travelled to the Butt of Lewis, at the top of the island.

Sergeant Stephen Goodhind said: “Mark’s family and friends are understandably concerned.

“We know Mark was planning to meet up with a friend, but no one has seen or heard from him since Wednesday.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have seen Mark or who may have seen him driving his car to contact us as it could assist our ongoing inquiries.”

Mr Elston is described as being around 6ft, of medium build, with long dark hair and a beard.

He has blue eyes, a scar on his lip and normally wears black trousers and a black jacket. He often wears a leather pendant necklace.

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 3384 of 13 September, 2023.