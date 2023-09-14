Nairn County boss Steven Mackay happy to make playing return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Nairn County boss Steven Mackay happy to make playing return

The 42-year-old Wee County gaffer started their North of Scotland Cup win against Forres Mechanics.

By Callum Law
Nairn County player-manager Steven Mackay, left, challenges Ethan Cairns of Forres Mechanics
Nairn County player-manager Steven Mackay, left, challenges Ethan Cairns of Forres Mechanics

Player-manager Steven Mackay was pleased to continue his playing career as he helped Nairn County progress in the North of Scotland Cup.

The Station Park boss made his first appearance of the campaign as he started in Wednesday’s 5-0 quarter-final victory at Forres Mechanics.

Mackay made his senior debut for Ross County in season 1998-99 and the 42-year-old enjoyed pulling the boots on again for Nairn due to a scarcity of left-back options.

The former Elgin, Peterhead, Forres, Brora Rangers and Rothes player said: “It was a last minute decision.

“Kenny McKenzie has been struggling, but played on Saturday so I didn’t have to.

“But against Forres he couldn’t play through his injury and didn’t want to make it worse.

“It was a last minute decision and I was glad to get through, I always love playing.

“It’s been a while since I’ve played left-back but we don’t have anyone in our squad other than Kenny who can play on the left side in defence.

“We’re struggling for left-sided players in general so I was happy to fill in.

“Hopefully I did enough to keep my place for the next game (at home to Inverurie Locos on Saturday).”

Four straight wins as semi-final spot secured by Nairn County

Mackay is pleased to have led Nairn into the last four of the North of Scotland Cup, where they will face either Inverness Caledonian Thistle or Rothes away from home on October 18.

It’s the first time since season 2015-16 the Wee County have reached the semi-final of a cup competition.

The victory against Forres was also Nairn’s fourth successive win in all competitions.

Mackay added: “I thought it was a good performance, we asked the boys to win the battle first and foremost and I think we did that.

“It was always going to be a fiercely competitive game and we stood up to the battle.

Nairn County players celebrate their first goal against Forres Mechanics, which was scored by Callum MacLean.
Nairn County players celebrate their first goal against Forres Mechanics, which was scored by Callum MacLean, third from right.

“To score five goals and keep a clean sheet I’m delighted.

“We’ve spoken about trying to get into the latter stages of a cup competition so we’re pleased to be in a semi-final.

“We look forward to playing Caley Thistle or Rothes when it comes around.

“But when you get to a semi-final you want to take the next step and get into a final, which we’ll address nearer the time.

“There’s still times where we overcomplicate things and get a bit sloppy.

“I was saying to the boys after the game we need to be a bit more ruthless and keep the game simple and when we do we look good.”

More from Highland League

Nairn County player-manager Steven Mackay, left, challenges Ethan Cairns of Forres Mechanics
Brora Rangers advance to North of Scotland Cup semi-finals with 7-3 victory against Clachnacuddin
Nairn County player-manager Steven Mackay, left, challenges Ethan Cairns of Forres Mechanics
Nairn County beat Forres Mechanics 5-0 to progress in North of Scotland Cup
Nairn County player-manager Steven Mackay, left, challenges Ethan Cairns of Forres Mechanics
Forres Mechanics and Nairn County set sights on semi-final spot
Nairn County player-manager Steven Mackay, left, challenges Ethan Cairns of Forres Mechanics
Clach look for response on return to Brora in North of Scotland Cup
Nairn County player-manager Steven Mackay, left, challenges Ethan Cairns of Forres Mechanics
Craig Reid chuffed his penalty tactics paid off for Keith against Buckie Thistle
Nairn County player-manager Steven Mackay, left, challenges Ethan Cairns of Forres Mechanics
Watch: Highland League Weekly – Keith v Buckie Thistle and Brora Rangers v Forres…
Nairn County player-manager Steven Mackay, left, challenges Ethan Cairns of Forres Mechanics
On This Day, 1980: the P&J's beauty contest, a Nairn man's heart transplant and…
Nairn County player-manager Steven Mackay, left, challenges Ethan Cairns of Forres Mechanics
Fraserburgh beat Strathspey Thistle as Scott Barbour edges closer to goal record
Nairn County player-manager Steven Mackay, left, challenges Ethan Cairns of Forres Mechanics
Huntly move into top four with Turriff win; Nairn too strong for Lossiemouth
Nairn County player-manager Steven Mackay, left, challenges Ethan Cairns of Forres Mechanics
Formartine United boss delighted with five-star display against Deveronvale