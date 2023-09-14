Nairn County boss Steven Mackay happy to make playing return

Player-manager Steven Mackay was pleased to continue his playing career as he helped Nairn County progress in the North of Scotland Cup.

The Station Park boss made his first appearance of the campaign as he started in Wednesday’s 5-0 quarter-final victory at Forres Mechanics.

Mackay made his senior debut for Ross County in season 1998-99 and the 42-year-old enjoyed pulling the boots on again for Nairn due to a scarcity of left-back options.

The former Elgin, Peterhead, Forres, Brora Rangers and Rothes player said: “It was a last minute decision.

“Kenny McKenzie has been struggling, but played on Saturday so I didn’t have to.

“But against Forres he couldn’t play through his injury and didn’t want to make it worse.

“It was a last minute decision and I was glad to get through, I always love playing.

“It’s been a while since I’ve played left-back but we don’t have anyone in our squad other than Kenny who can play on the left side in defence.

“We’re struggling for left-sided players in general so I was happy to fill in.

“Hopefully I did enough to keep my place for the next game (at home to Inverurie Locos on Saturday).”

Four straight wins as semi-final spot secured by Nairn County

Mackay is pleased to have led Nairn into the last four of the North of Scotland Cup, where they will face either Inverness Caledonian Thistle or Rothes away from home on October 18.

It’s the first time since season 2015-16 the Wee County have reached the semi-final of a cup competition.

The victory against Forres was also Nairn’s fourth successive win in all competitions.

Mackay added: “I thought it was a good performance, we asked the boys to win the battle first and foremost and I think we did that.

“It was always going to be a fiercely competitive game and we stood up to the battle.

“To score five goals and keep a clean sheet I’m delighted.

“We’ve spoken about trying to get into the latter stages of a cup competition so we’re pleased to be in a semi-final.

“We look forward to playing Caley Thistle or Rothes when it comes around.

“But when you get to a semi-final you want to take the next step and get into a final, which we’ll address nearer the time.

“There’s still times where we overcomplicate things and get a bit sloppy.

“I was saying to the boys after the game we need to be a bit more ruthless and keep the game simple and when we do we look good.”