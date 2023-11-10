Video: Excited Lush fans gather in Aberdeen to celebrate store’s relocation

Scores of people gathered at the opening of Lush in Aberdeen today, as the cosmetics store celebrated its move to Union Square.

Lines snaked from the new ground-floor shop – which is situated between Dune and O2 – all the way back to Burger King, as fans gathered to get their hands on free goody bags for the first 100 customers.

The new store replaces the Union Street branch, which closed its doors for the final time on Wednesday, with all staff moving to the new base.

Lush – which is famous for its seasonal bath bombs and handmade soaps – says the new space – which is three times bigger – offers “much more”, including an ‘exclusive party area’.

At the launch, friends Erica Noble and Abbie White were the first in line, having arrived at 9am – three hours before it officially opened.

Speaking to The P&J outside of Lush, both said they were “very excited” about the store’s opening and that their favourite thing about the brand is “all the different things” they sell.

Also in line were mum and daughter Clare and Lauren Raffan, who had even brought along their Lush bag and bottles to change over, with the latter saying that she “loves Lush”.

Her mum Clare said it is her “favourite” and regarding the store’s move from Union Street, said: “It’s the best news ever, they should’ve done it ages ago.”

The queue was so busy that one customer was told by centre staff that should could not join it.

One person who did manage to get in the queue on time and swooped up a goody bag was Jackie Findlay, who was there with her husband Graham.

Queuing since 10am, she said the shop is “lovely” and that she is “chuffed” to get a goody bag.

Regarding the shop’s relocation, Mrs Findlay added: “It’s a shame it’s not on Union Street anymore, but it’s a nicer store and it’s nice to see something different come to Union Square.”