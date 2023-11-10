Video: Excited Lush fans gather in Aberdeen to celebrate store’s relocation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Video: Excited Lush fans gather in Aberdeen to celebrate store’s relocation

The cosmetics firm has moved from the city's Union Street to Union Square.

By Chris Cromar

Scores of people gathered at the opening of Lush in Aberdeen today, as the cosmetics store celebrated its move to Union Square.

Lines snaked from the new ground-floor shop – which is situated between Dune and O2 – all the way back to Burger King, as fans gathered to get their hands on free goody bags for the first 100 customers.

Outside of Lush in Union Square.
The new Lush store at Union Square in Aberdeen. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson.

The new store replaces the Union Street branch, which closed its doors for the final time on Wednesday, with all staff moving to the new base.

Lush – which is famous for its seasonal bath bombs and handmade soaps – says the new space – which is three times bigger – offers “much more”, including an ‘exclusive party area’.

Two girls standing together.
Friends Erica Noble and Abbie White were first in-line for the store’s opening. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson.

At the launch, friends Erica Noble and Abbie White were the first in line, having arrived at 9am – three hours before it officially opened.

Speaking to The P&J outside of Lush, both said they were “very excited” about the store’s opening and that their favourite thing about the brand is “all the different things” they sell.

Two women standing together.
Daughter and mum Lauren and Clare Raffan were excited about the launch. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson.

Also in line were mum and daughter Clare and Lauren Raffan, who had even brought along their Lush bag and bottles to change over, with the latter saying that she “loves Lush”.

Her mum Clare said it is her “favourite” and regarding the store’s move from Union Street, said: “It’s the best news ever, they should’ve done it ages ago.”

The queue was so busy that one customer was told by centre staff that should could not join it.

Man and woman standing next to each other.
Graham and Jackie Findlay with their goody bags. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson.

One person who did manage to get in the queue on time and swooped up a goody bag was Jackie Findlay, who was there with her husband Graham.

Queuing since 10am, she said the shop is “lovely” and that she is “chuffed” to get a goody bag.

Regarding the shop’s relocation, Mrs Findlay added: “It’s a shame it’s not on Union Street anymore, but it’s a nicer store and it’s nice to see something different come to Union Square.”

Aberdeen city centre: Track the empty and occupied units

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Tucan owners, from left, Adam Marnoch, Sam Dagostim and Marcia Ramirez. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Tucan owners to open second venue in former Kirk View on Belmont Street
Left to right: Graeme Hunter, Daniel McGregor and Monica Niven. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook/TikTok
Aberdeen man jailed and accomplices tagged over group attack that saw victim slashed across…
First class 2023 in Aberdeenshire
First Class 2023: Primary 1 photos from Aberdeen schools, PART 2
Dachshunds across the north-east are invited to a special Christmas celebration. Image: Shutterstock.
Party like a Dachshund: Sausage dog Christmas event coming to Aberdeen and Elgin
Outgoing Sport Aberdeen managing director Alistair Robertson is keen to spend more time on the golf course when he retires next year. Image: Sport Aberdeen
Exclusive: Sport Aberdeen boss to retire after 'completely transforming' city leisure charity
balmoor stadium peterhead
Man charged after 'lit pyrotechnic' thrown on to Peterhead pitch during match
Donna Gillies has been banned from the roads for three years after being caught drink-driving for the second time. Image: Shutterstock/Facebook.
Aberdeen mum caught three times the drink-drive limit while doing the school run
These Aberdeen McFly fans hope the band will come back to the city soon. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Photo Gallery: Were you rocking out with McFly at their Aberdeen gig?
Cyclists during the Tour of Britain and Bike Remedy in Stonehaven. Image: Ian Rutherford/PA Wire
Stonehaven bike shop gears up for tourism boost as shelter approved
McFly guitarist Tom Fletcher performs on the Music Hall stage. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Review: McFly bring the Power to Play at Aberdeen's Music Hall

Conversation