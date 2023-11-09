McDonald’s to come up with new restaurant plans for Ellon

Plans for a £4 million McDonald’s in Ellon have been withdrawn but the fast-food giant will come up with new proposals.

It insisted it remains committed to opening a drive-thru restaurant in Balmacassie Industrial Estate, across from the town’s busy Tesco superstore.

McDonald’s aims to submit revised proposals for the Castle Road site to Aberdeenshire Council in the coming weeks.

Initial plans submitted earlier this year attracted widespread support in the town.

McDonald’s original plans for Ellon received strong community backing

A public consultation event was held at the end of March and residents were also encouraged to share their views online. As a result, a total of 1,139 responses were received and 91% were in full or partial support.

But after feedback from the council, particularly around the provision of car parking, McDonald’s has decided to revisit its plans and make changes.

Andrew Crewther, senior acquisitions manager, McDonald’s said: Following a review of the proposals and constructive dialogue with Aberdeenshire Council, we have taken the decision to withdraw our application.

“We have been extremely encouraged by the positive feedback we’ve received, and we are committed to bringing forward a restaurant to Ellon.

‘We’ll be refining our proposals’

“In the coming weeks we’ll be refining our proposals in line with Aberdeenshire Council’s comments regarding the car parking restraints to the site. We look forwa rd to presenting these revised proposals.”

The project aims to deliver a modern freestanding single-story McDonald’s restaurant with a drive-thru, car parking, landscaping and “other necessary features such as customer order displays”, covering a total area of about 2,700sq ft.

It is expected to create around 100 full and part-time jobs.

A spokeswoman for McDonald’s said: “If approved, the new drive-thru will deliver significant investment into Aberdeenshire, helping support the local economic recovery from Covid-19.

“Our latest economic impact report shows that McDonald’s contributes around £2m into Aberdeenshire’s regional economy and £11m into the wider north-east economy.”

‘Clear economic and social benefits’

McDonald’s carried out an assessment exercise to see if other locations in the town were suitable, but the Castle Road site was deemed to be the best.

Planning firm Lichfields said the new McDonald’s would bring “clear economic and social benefits” to Ellon.

Ellon isn’t the only Aberdeenshire town due to welcome the golden arches.

Plans are under way to open a new McDonald’s drive-thru on the outskirts of Huntly.