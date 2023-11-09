McDonald’s to come up with new restaurant plans for Ellon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

McDonald’s to come up with new restaurant plans for Ellon

Council officials raised concerns about car parking after the submission of earlier proposals.

By Keith Findlay
Artist's impression of the proposed McDonald's drive-thru in Ellon, released around the time of the original planning submission.
Artist's impression of the proposed McDonald's drive-thru in Ellon, released around the time of the original planning submission. Image: McDonald's

Plans for a £4 million McDonald’s in Ellon have been withdrawn but the fast-food giant will come up with new proposals.

It insisted it remains committed to opening a drive-thru restaurant in Balmacassie Industrial Estate, across from the town’s busy Tesco superstore.

McDonald’s aims to submit revised proposals for the Castle Road site to Aberdeenshire Council in the coming weeks.

Initial plans submitted earlier this year attracted widespread support in the town.

McDonald’s original plans for Ellon received strong community backing

A public consultation event was held at the end of March and residents were also encouraged to share their views online. As a result, a total of 1,139 responses were received and 91% were in full or partial support.

But after feedback from the council, particularly around the provision of car parking, McDonald’s has decided to revisit its plans and make changes.

The site of McDonald's proposed restaurant in Ellon.
The site of McDonald’s proposed restaurant, near Tesco, in Ellon. Image: McDonald’s

Andrew Crewther, senior acquisitions manager, McDonald’s said: Following a review of the proposals and constructive dialogue with Aberdeenshire Council, we have taken the decision to withdraw our application.

“We have been extremely encouraged by the positive feedback we’ve received, and we are committed to bringing forward a restaurant to Ellon.

‘We’ll be refining our proposals’

“In the coming weeks we’ll be refining our proposals in line with Aberdeenshire Council’s comments regarding the car parking restraints to the site. We look forwa rd to presenting these revised proposals.”

The project aims to deliver a modern freestanding single-story McDonald’s restaurant with a drive-thru, car parking, landscaping and “other necessary features such as customer order displays”, covering a total area of about 2,700sq ft.

It is expected to create around 100 full and part-time jobs.

McDonald's logo
Image: Shutterstock

A spokeswoman for McDonald’s said: “If approved, the new drive-thru will deliver significant investment into Aberdeenshire, helping support the local economic recovery from Covid-19.

“Our latest economic impact report shows that McDonald’s contributes around £2m into Aberdeenshire’s regional economy and £11m into the wider north-east economy.”

‘Clear economic and social benefits’

McDonald’s carried out an assessment exercise to see if other locations in the town were suitable, but the Castle Road site was deemed to be the best.

Planning firm Lichfields said the new McDonald’s would bring “clear economic and social benefits” to Ellon.

Ellon isn’t the only Aberdeenshire town due to welcome the golden arches.

Plans are under way to open a new McDonald’s drive-thru on the outskirts of Huntly.

More from Business

Shares rose in London on Thursday. (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
FTSE breaks three-day subdued run as housebuilders help lift index
Jonathan Turner took over the business 25 years ago when he was only 21. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Holburn HiFi: The Aberdeen shop rocking music fans for 50 years
Several supermarkets have been accused of selling canned tuna caught through a harmful fishing method (Julien Behal/PA)
UK supermarkets ‘selling canned tuna caught by harmful fishing method’
Shares in The Works plunged on Thursday (TheWorks.co.uk/PA)
The Works warns on earnings as discounting starts early
The £1m programme is part of a wider initiative. Picture by Kim Cessford.
Government launches new £1m programme to boost dairy exports
A father-of-two who claims he suffered a brain injury after receiving the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine is bringing a High Court challenge against the firm (PA)
Father with brain injury sues pharma giant over Covid vaccine ‘defect’
Grid delays are hitting renewable energy projects across the country (Peter Byrne/PA)
Reforms needed to speed up renewable energy rollout – National Grid boss
McDonald’s faces a group legal claim and allegations over misconduct at UK franchises (Jonathan Brady/PA)
McDonald’s faces UK legal claim as sexual assault allegations intensify
The Autumn Statement could provide a ‘brilliant opportunity’ to tweak Isa rules, according to experts (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Autumn Statement could be brilliant opportunity for Isa rules shake-up – experts
Peter Cook heads up Food, Drink and Agriculture at Opportunity North East. Picture by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
North-east agricultural stalwart wins RNAS public award

Conversation