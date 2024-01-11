Hunt for man who was seen on yacht before it sank near Lochinver

A major search is ongoing to trace a man seen aboard a yacht which capsized near Lochinver.

Police have confirmed a man was seen onboard the vessel which was found capsized in Strathan Bay at the weekend.

In new details released by officers today, it’s understood the yacht departed Ullapool Harbour on Wednesday, December 13 last year.

On Saturday, debris from the boat was found scattered on the shoreline and a mast was spotted 25 yards offshore.

Concerns are growing for the man’s welfare after days of searching the site uncovered no leads.

Police work to trace man seen aboard sunken yacht

An investigation has been launched by police as they work to locate the man and establish the events leading up to the boat’s sinking.

In a statement, a police spokeswoman said: “Inquiries are ongoing following the recovery of wreckage from a yacht in the Strathan Bay area near Lochinver.

“We were made aware of debris in the area around 12.30pm on Saturday, January 6, and police divers along with HM Coastguard and the RNLI carried out extensive searches.

“It is believed the yacht left Ullapool harbour on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, with one person, a man, on board.

“The man is missing and concerns are growing for his welfare. His family are aware.

“Anyone with information that could assist is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1323 of Saturday, January 6.”

This new information comes just one day after staff from Lochinver Harbour began clearing debris from the scene.

The clean-up operation began just 24 hours after police divers combed the bay for leads as investigations into the sinking continue.

Air, land and sea searches carried out in wake of Lochinver emergency

A major search operation was launched at the weekend after staff at Lochinver Harbour were made aware of a “navigational hazard” in the bay.

Further investigations at the site uncovered the mast and rigging from the sunken yacht.

Rescue teams from across the region raced to the Sutherland village as a major search got underway.

Police and coastguard teams worked hand-in-hand on the ground as the Lochinver lifeboat and coastguard helicopter from Stornoway and Inverness searched the surrounding coastline.

Rescue teams were stood down on Monday as police carried out inquiries in the area.