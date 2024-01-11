Hunt for man who was seen on yacht before it sank near Lochinver

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Hunt for man who was seen on yacht before it sank near Lochinver

Concerns grow for welfare of man who was believed to be aboard the boat before it capsized.

By Michelle Henderson
Staff onboard a small orange boat bring debris from the Strathan Bay.
Police have confirmed a man is missing after harbour staff were seen recovering debris from the water where the yacht sank, above. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

A major search is ongoing to trace a man seen aboard a yacht which capsized near Lochinver.

Police have confirmed a man was seen onboard the vessel which was found capsized in Strathan Bay at the weekend.

In new details released by officers today, it’s understood the yacht departed Ullapool Harbour on Wednesday, December 13 last year.

On Saturday, debris from the boat was found scattered on the shoreline and a mast was spotted 25 yards offshore.

Concerns are growing for the man’s welfare after days of searching the site uncovered no leads.

Recoverable debris was brought ashore to Lochinver Harbour
Recoverable debris was brought ashore to Lochinver Harbour today as investigations continue. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Police work to trace man seen aboard sunken yacht

An investigation has been launched by police as they work to locate the man and establish the events leading up to the boat’s sinking.

In a statement, a police spokeswoman said: “Inquiries are ongoing following the recovery of wreckage from a yacht in the Strathan Bay area near Lochinver.

“We were made aware of debris in the area around 12.30pm on Saturday, January 6, and police divers along with HM Coastguard and the RNLI carried out extensive searches.

“It is believed the yacht left Ullapool harbour on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, with one person, a man, on board.

“The man is missing and concerns are growing for his welfare. His family are aware.

A digger holds up the debris collected from Strathan Bay.
Parts of the yacht’s mast, rigging and sail were recovered from the bay. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

“Anyone with information that could assist is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1323 of Saturday, January 6.”

This new information comes just one day after staff from Lochinver Harbour began clearing debris from the scene.

The clean-up operation began just 24 hours after police divers combed the bay for leads as investigations into the sinking continue.

Air, land and sea searches carried out in wake of Lochinver emergency

A major search operation was launched at the weekend after staff at Lochinver Harbour were made aware of a “navigational hazard” in the bay.

Further investigations at the site uncovered the mast and rigging from the sunken yacht.

Rescue teams from across the region raced to the Sutherland village as a major search got underway.

Lochinver RNLI posted an image of their search operation on social media. Image: Facebook/ RNLI

Police and coastguard teams worked hand-in-hand on the ground as the Lochinver lifeboat and coastguard helicopter from Stornoway and Inverness searched the surrounding coastline.

Rescue teams were stood down on Monday as police carried out inquiries in the area.

Debris from yacht wreckage washes up on coast as Lochinver mystery leaves locals puzzled

 

More from Highlands & Islands

stacks bakery in john o'groats pictured from the outside as the business goes up for sale.
UK mainland's most northerly bakery Stacks at John O'Groats up for sale after 'seven…
A collision of multiple vehicles happened on the A9 at Daviot.
Emergency services attend multi-vehicle crash at A9 at Daviot
An RNLI Stornoway Lifeboat.
Volunteers embark on 841-mile fundraising challenge for Stornoway RNLI
Claudia Winkleman with the cast of The Traitors series 2, which is set in Ardross Castle
The Traitors: Highlands castle set for more 'trickery, betrayal and backstabbing' as applications for…
Fraserburgh fishing trio Mark Robertson, with his sons, Paul and Adam.
Trailer: New exhibition captures fishing industry 'pride' and challenges
Staff are removing part of the sunken yacht from the water. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Debris from yacht wreckage washes up on coast as Lochinver mystery leaves locals puzzled
Follow in the footsteps o Harry Potter on the Hogwarts Express.
'Hogwarts Express' ticket price soars for 2024 after multi-million pound court ruling
John and Hannah Mackay with daughter Mathilda, 2, and new son Hugo. Imager Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'It's like Disney built a village': With plans for more houses, shops, a school…
With a lack of snow for skiing and snowboarding - Glencoe Mountain resort is offering sledging, as this picture shows.
'700 in one day': Sledgers flock to slopes as skiers and snowboarders frozen out…
Police in Oban have reported 15 people for drunk driving in Argyll
Oban and Kintyre police plea for public to report drink-drivers as 15 charged over…

Conversation