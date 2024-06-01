Mary Molloy: Body found in search for hillwalker missing on Isle of Rum

A body has been found in the search for hillwalker Mary Molloy on the Isle of Rum.

The discovery was made during a major search operation on the remote west coast island to trace the missing 68-year-old hillwalker.

Police confirm the body of a woman was found this afternoon.

Formal identification is yet to take place, but the family of Mary Molloy have been made aware.

Police confirm enquiries are ongoing, however, there appear to be “no apparent suspicious circumstances.”

In a statement, shared on social media, a police spokesperson said: “A body of a woman has been recovered from the Isle of Rum during the afternoon of Saturday, June 1.

“The woman has yet to be formally identified, however, the family of Mary Molloy, who had been reported missing in the area, have been made aware.

“Enquiries are ongoing but there are no apparent suspicious circumstances.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.”