Highlands & Islands

Pitch Perfect star spotted at Traitors Castle

The American actress was among a group of famous faces exploring the 19th century landmark.

By Michelle Henderson
Anna Kendrick was at the Highland castle made famous by the hit game show. Image: Shutterstock/Instagram/Anna Kendrick
Anna Kendrick was at the Highland castle made famous by the hit game show. Image: Shutterstock/Instagram/Anna Kendrick

A Hollywood A-lister got a behind the scenes look at The Traitors as she was spotted taking a tour of the iconic Highland Castle.

Anna Kendrick was among a group of famous faces who spent the day roaming the grounds of Ardross Castle.

The actress, best known for her roles in Twilight and Pitch Perfect, was beaming as she explored the 19th century landmark, which features as the backdrop for both the UK and US series of the show.

Anna Kendrick displays a shocked expression as she sits around a table at Ardross Castle, the iconic Highland landmark featured in The Traitors.
Actress Anna Kendrick was pictured enjoying a day at The Traitors Castle in the Scottish Highlands. Image: Remi Bader.

Joining her was Scottish actor Alan Cumming, host of the US version, and influencer Remi Bader.

It comes as speculation surrounding the line-up for the upcoming US series of The Traitors mounts.

Picture from Remi Bader's Instagram showing The Traitors Castle in the background with blankets, pillows and summer parasols on the green.
Actress Anna Kendrick and influencer Remi Bader was among those enjoying a tour of The Traitors Castle. Image: Remi Bader.

Stars share experiences at The Traitors Castle with social media followers

Images shared on social media in recent days show the 38-year-old actress posing with the signature black Land Rover Defenders to the front of the Highland castle as well as sporting a hint of tartan while enjoying a tipple on the grounds.

Influencer Remi shared her experience with her 711,000 Instagram followers, uploading a series of images from the day.

Wall at Ardross Castle full of picture frames featuring a number of famous faces, including Anna Kendrick.
Anna Kendrick’s picture was among those featured on the famous wall at Ardross Castle, which usually holds the faces of those taking part in the murder-mystery show. Image: Remi Bader.

The images range from her posing with presenter Alan Cumming to giving a glimpse at their lavish Highland adventure.

She also shared a vlog to TikTok, showing clips from inside the castle as they enjoyed a spot of breakfast before sitting around The Traitors round table.

Just days ago, presenter Alan Cumming shared a video on Instagram teasing details for season three of The Traitors US.

Remi Bader in a long grey coat pictured with Alan Cumming dressed in a yellow and black tartan suit at Ardross Castle.
Influencer Remi Bader shared a series of images from her time at The Traitors Castle including one of her posing with US host Alan Cumming. Image: Remi Bader/ Instagram

In the short clip, he turned the camera to show viewers the castle before saying: “I may or may not have just chosen the Traitors for season three of a well-known reality competition show.”

