Pitch Perfect star spotted at Traitors Castle

A Hollywood A-lister got a behind the scenes look at The Traitors as she was spotted taking a tour of the iconic Highland Castle.

Anna Kendrick was among a group of famous faces who spent the day roaming the grounds of Ardross Castle.

The actress, best known for her roles in Twilight and Pitch Perfect, was beaming as she explored the 19th century landmark, which features as the backdrop for both the UK and US series of the show.

Joining her was Scottish actor Alan Cumming, host of the US version, and influencer Remi Bader.

It comes as speculation surrounding the line-up for the upcoming US series of The Traitors mounts.

Stars share experiences at The Traitors Castle with social media followers

Images shared on social media in recent days show the 38-year-old actress posing with the signature black Land Rover Defenders to the front of the Highland castle as well as sporting a hint of tartan while enjoying a tipple on the grounds.

Influencer Remi shared her experience with her 711,000 Instagram followers, uploading a series of images from the day.

The images range from her posing with presenter Alan Cumming to giving a glimpse at their lavish Highland adventure.

She also shared a vlog to TikTok, showing clips from inside the castle as they enjoyed a spot of breakfast before sitting around The Traitors round table.

Just days ago, presenter Alan Cumming shared a video on Instagram teasing details for season three of The Traitors US.

In the short clip, he turned the camera to show viewers the castle before saying: “I may or may not have just chosen the Traitors for season three of a well-known reality competition show.”