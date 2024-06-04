Aberdeen will report back for new Jimmy Thelin era with confidence high, says defender Nicky Devlin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen will report back for new Jimmy Thelin era with confidence high, says defender Nicky Devlin

Aberdeen defender Devlin believes Peter Leven will play a key role as assistant first team coach to new manager Thelin

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin.
Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin in action. Image: SNS

Defender Nicky Devlin insists Aberdeen will begin working under new manager Jimmy Thelin with confidence sky high.

Swede Thelin officially started his Reds’ revolution with the Dons on Monday,having agreed a three-year contract.

The 46-year-old had remained at Elfsborg until the Swedish top flight entered a summer break on June 1.

However Aberdeen director of football Steven Gunn, chief executive Alan Burrows and the club’s scouting staff had been working with Thelin on multiple summer signing targets.

The Dons players return for pre-season on June 24.

After a nine game Premiership unbeaten run at the end of the recently completed campaign Devlin reckons the Dons can start the Thelin era on a high.

Elfsborg manager Jimmy Thelin waves goodbye to the fans in his final home game in charge.
Elfsborg manager Jimmy Thelin waves goodbye to the fans in his final home game in charge. Image: Bildbyran

Devlin, 30, said: “Hopefully a lot of the boys are still going to be here next season as we will come in after the break off the back of a good run.

“Confidence will be high as it was important to build momentum ahead of the new season.

“Going into the summer in good form paints a better picture overall than was in prospect a few weeks before.

“We got used to winning games again and that is something we have to take into next season.

“At times we proved we are a good squad but also have to admit at times we had been way, way off it.

“That’s why it was frustrating overall as we never really backed-up performances consistently.

“Not until late in the season anyway but the important thing was to finish the season strongly.”

New Aberdeen manager
New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin says goodbye to the Elfsborg fans in his final home game. Image: Bildbyran

The continued importance of Leven

Thelin has taken Elfsborg assistants Christer Persson and Emir Bajrami with him to Pittodrie.

Leven, who led the Dons to the nine game unbeaten league run, will be assistant first team coach under Thelin.

The 40-year-old was brought into the club by former boss Barry Robson last summer.

Nicky Devlin with his fists in the air
Aberdeen’s Nicky Devlin celebrates during a Viaplay Cup semi-final defeat of Hibs at Hampden. Image: SNS

Devlin said: “Pete did brilliantly and it is great that he will be here next season.

“He’s brought in stuff that will continue when the new manager takes over.

“Pete and Scott Anderson (under-18 coach) have been the constants since the start of last season.

“It’s good to have familiar faces that you know about the place and the results under Pete speak for themselves.”

Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin celebrates after Bojan Miovski scores
Aberdeen’s Nicky Devlin celebrates after Bojan Miovski scores to make it 1-0 against PAOK at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

Devlin targets cup glory under Thelin

Signed last summer right-back Devlin was one of the most consistent performers at Pittodrie in his debut season.

He racked up 53 appearances, 51 of those starts, across all competitions in a gruelling campaign.

Devlin wants a fixture packed campaign under Thelin – as it means they will be pushing for domestic cup success.

Devlin celebrating with Duk
Aberdeen’s Nicky Devlin celebrates with teammates after making it 2-2 during a UEFA Europa League Play-Off. Image: SNS

He said: “It’s the most by far I’ve played in a season.

“The average campaign is 38 and even with cup ties it’s usually 45 or 46 total.

“It’s been a lot of games for me but as a football player you want to play games.

“Some of the games we played were at levels I’ve never been at before in terms of the European stuff.

“I certainly wouldn’t change it.

“If we get close to 50 games again next season it means doing not too bad in the cups again.”

Elfsborg manager Jimmy Thelin in his final home game in charge before joining Aberdeen.
Elfsborg manager Jimmy Thelin in his final home game in charge before joining Aberdeen. Image; Bildbyran

Pre-season under Thelin looming

Aberdeen will kick-start the new dawn under Thelin in the group stages of the Premier Sports Cup.

They are in a group alongside Queen of the South, Airdrieonians, Dumbarton and East Kilbride.

Thelin’s first match in the Dons’ dugout will be away to Queen of the South on Saturday, July 13.

The Group A fixture is a 5.15pm kick-off and will be broadcast live on Premier Sports.

Until the Reds return for pre-season later this month Devlin is enjoying much earned down time.

Thelin says farewell to Elfsborg fans after 2-0 defeat of Halmstad.
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin says farewell to Elfsborg fans after 2-0 defeat of Halmstad. Image: DC Thomson

He said: “Everyone needed a bit of a break.

“We played so many games compared to a normal season with a lot of travelling as well.”

