Aberdeen will report back for new Jimmy Thelin era with confidence high, says defender Nicky Devlin

Defender Nicky Devlin insists Aberdeen will begin working under new manager Jimmy Thelin with confidence sky high.

Swede Thelin officially started his Reds’ revolution with the Dons on Monday,having agreed a three-year contract.

The 46-year-old had remained at Elfsborg until the Swedish top flight entered a summer break on June 1.

However Aberdeen director of football Steven Gunn, chief executive Alan Burrows and the club’s scouting staff had been working with Thelin on multiple summer signing targets.

The Dons players return for pre-season on June 24.

After a nine game Premiership unbeaten run at the end of the recently completed campaign Devlin reckons the Dons can start the Thelin era on a high.

Devlin, 30, said: “Hopefully a lot of the boys are still going to be here next season as we will come in after the break off the back of a good run.

“Confidence will be high as it was important to build momentum ahead of the new season.

“Going into the summer in good form paints a better picture overall than was in prospect a few weeks before.

“We got used to winning games again and that is something we have to take into next season.

“At times we proved we are a good squad but also have to admit at times we had been way, way off it.

“That’s why it was frustrating overall as we never really backed-up performances consistently.

“Not until late in the season anyway but the important thing was to finish the season strongly.”

The continued importance of Leven

Thelin has taken Elfsborg assistants Christer Persson and Emir Bajrami with him to Pittodrie.

Leven, who led the Dons to the nine game unbeaten league run, will be assistant first team coach under Thelin.

The 40-year-old was brought into the club by former boss Barry Robson last summer.

Devlin said: “Pete did brilliantly and it is great that he will be here next season.

“He’s brought in stuff that will continue when the new manager takes over.

“Pete and Scott Anderson (under-18 coach) have been the constants since the start of last season.

“It’s good to have familiar faces that you know about the place and the results under Pete speak for themselves.”

Devlin targets cup glory under Thelin

Signed last summer right-back Devlin was one of the most consistent performers at Pittodrie in his debut season.

He racked up 53 appearances, 51 of those starts, across all competitions in a gruelling campaign.

Devlin wants a fixture packed campaign under Thelin – as it means they will be pushing for domestic cup success.

He said: “It’s the most by far I’ve played in a season.

“The average campaign is 38 and even with cup ties it’s usually 45 or 46 total.

“It’s been a lot of games for me but as a football player you want to play games.

“Some of the games we played were at levels I’ve never been at before in terms of the European stuff.

“I certainly wouldn’t change it.

“If we get close to 50 games again next season it means doing not too bad in the cups again.”

Pre-season under Thelin looming

Aberdeen will kick-start the new dawn under Thelin in the group stages of the Premier Sports Cup.

They are in a group alongside Queen of the South, Airdrieonians, Dumbarton and East Kilbride.

Thelin’s first match in the Dons’ dugout will be away to Queen of the South on Saturday, July 13.

The Group A fixture is a 5.15pm kick-off and will be broadcast live on Premier Sports.

Until the Reds return for pre-season later this month Devlin is enjoying much earned down time.

He said: “Everyone needed a bit of a break.

“We played so many games compared to a normal season with a lot of travelling as well.”