Home News Highlands & Islands

Lorry forced off major Highland road by careless driver

The HGV was forced to swerve to avoid a collision along the north coast.

By Michelle Henderson
A836 east of Melvich with clear blue skies overhead, bushes on both sides and hills up ahead.
Police have launched an investigation into the incident. Image: Police Scotland.

Police have launched an investigation after a lorry was forced off a major Highland road by a careless driver.

The HGV was travelling west along the north coast on the A836 Thurso to Durness road when he met another oncoming lorry who officers say was “driving in a careless manner”.

The driver was forced to swerve off the road to avoid a collision, luckily escaping uninjured.

The incident happened on Tuesday, May 28  east of Melvich at around 7.30am.

Police launch investigation to trace lorry driver

An investigation has now been launched by police to track down the driver who caused the accident.

Officers says the offending vehicle was a blue log carrier heavy goods vehicle, which continued driving towards Thurso on the day of the incident.

Motorists are being asked to check their dashcam footage as enquiries into the incident continue.

Anyone in the area at the time, and who may have information, is being asked to contact officers on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

