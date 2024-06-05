‘I’m glad Kelty is off the table but the club remains in a dangerous place’: Caley Thistle fans react to latest club statement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

‘I’m glad Kelty is off the table but the club remains in a dangerous place’: Caley Thistle fans react to latest club statement

The Caley Jags are seeking fresh investment and have abandoned plans to train in Kelty.

By Danny Law
Inverness fans take to the pitch to protest against the board at full time following their play-off defeat by Hamilton. Image: SNS.
Inverness fans take to the pitch to protest against the board at full time following their play-off defeat by Hamilton. Image: SNS.

Caley Thistle fans admitted the club’s latest statement gave them some more concerns over the club’s future as well as some reasons for optimism.

A short statement released on Wednesday afternoon confirmed the Caley Jags remain hopeful of securing new investment but have approached an insolvency practitioner to advise how to proceed should they fail to do so.

The club also announced they will be continuing to train at Fort George, rather than proceed with a controversial move to the first team’s base to Kelty.

The announcement received a mixture of responses on social media.

Willie Miller wrote: “Glad to hear ICT is staying training in the Highlands. Let’s hope money and proper football owners come in and point the club forward.”

Andrew Grant described the announcement as “a massive step forward”, adding: “Here’s hoping that the fans and club can now work together for a future to rebuild our club.”

Inverness fans during a the Championship play-off final first leg against Hamilton Accies. Image: SNS.

Evelyn Grant wrote: “Correct decision regarding training. Time for an EGM so the shareholders can be fully appraised of the situation. Who knows, proper opportunity to discuss might provide some solutions.”

Andrew Moffat felt there were some notable ommissions from the statement, which did not reference the news that chairman Ross Morrison has stepped down.

He wrote: “Good on the Kelty plan, good on a call for investment, fair enough on the reality that admin could be on the horizon. But zero humility, no culpability or ownership over the past week’s events, nothing about behind the scenes, and no apology to the fans.”

Caley Thistle were relegated to League One at the end of last season following defeat by Hamilton Accies in the relegation play-off.

The future of the club’s chief executive Scot Gardiner was also a talking point for many fans.

Barry Wright wrote: “A welcome exercise gathering statement I would say. It seemed sensible to get all the information before they make any hasty decisions. I echo the sentiments of all our supporters insisting on the resignation of Gardiner, he must go! His position is entirely untenable and I believe he is the major factor holding the process of regeneration and reinvestment up.”

Lloyd MacKenzie added: “Hopefully these decisions will be the start of fixing relationships with local businesses although the CEO issue still stands.”

Fans hope new owner is near

Shaun Mahon hopes the club can find much-needed new investment.

He wrote: “New owners would be ideal. Excellent news about the training remaining in Inverness though.”

Alex Johnstone believes Caley Thistle must adopt a more stringent financial model following relegation to League One.

He wrote: “Well, I’m glad that the Kelty plan is off the table. The club is in a dangerous place, what is needed is a reduction of cost, I’d suggest sacking the chief executive first. Then the manager. Then we need to live within our means. If it’s 11 local boys on a hybrid model then so be it.”

More from Caley Thistle

Scot Gardiner, ICT CEO, attended the council meeting when the battery storage scheme was rejected. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Caley Thistle chief executive Scot Gardiner resigns
Barry Wilson. Image: SNS
Barry Wilson: Caley Thistle have shown they are preparing for administration
The Caledonian Stadium, Inverness.
EXPLAINED: What administration could mean for Caley Thistle
The Caledonian Stadium, Inverness. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle outline their precarious financial position - as Kelty training plan abandoned
Caley Thistle chairman Ross Morrison. Image: SNS.
Duncan Shearer: Caley Thistle's close season is descending into chaos
The Caledonian Stadium, Inverness.
Caley Thistle considering scrapping Kelty Hearts training plan
The Caledonian Stadium, Inverness.
Caley Thistle lose Loch Ness hydro scheme money after deal collapses
Sean McAllister celebrates after sealing Caley Thistle's 3-1 win over Morton on Friday. Image: SNS.
Who will rival Caley Thistle next season in 'weakest League One for some time'?
Goalkeeper Cammy Mackay has switched from Caley Thistle to Brora Rangers. Image: SNS
Keeper Cammy Mackay reveals why he's swapped Caley Thistle for Brora Rangers
Cammy Mackay is leaving Caley Thistle. Image: SNS
Goalkeeper Cammy Mackay makes emotional Caley Thistle exit