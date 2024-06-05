‘I’m glad Kelty is off the table but the club remains in a dangerous place’: Caley Thistle fans react to latest club statement

Caley Thistle fans admitted the club’s latest statement gave them some more concerns over the club’s future as well as some reasons for optimism.

A short statement released on Wednesday afternoon confirmed the Caley Jags remain hopeful of securing new investment but have approached an insolvency practitioner to advise how to proceed should they fail to do so.

The club also announced they will be continuing to train at Fort George, rather than proceed with a controversial move to the first team’s base to Kelty.

The announcement received a mixture of responses on social media.

Willie Miller wrote: “Glad to hear ICT is staying training in the Highlands. Let’s hope money and proper football owners come in and point the club forward.”

Andrew Grant described the announcement as “a massive step forward”, adding: “Here’s hoping that the fans and club can now work together for a future to rebuild our club.”

Evelyn Grant wrote: “Correct decision regarding training. Time for an EGM so the shareholders can be fully appraised of the situation. Who knows, proper opportunity to discuss might provide some solutions.”

Andrew Moffat felt there were some notable ommissions from the statement, which did not reference the news that chairman Ross Morrison has stepped down.

He wrote: “Good on the Kelty plan, good on a call for investment, fair enough on the reality that admin could be on the horizon. But zero humility, no culpability or ownership over the past week’s events, nothing about behind the scenes, and no apology to the fans.”

Caley Thistle were relegated to League One at the end of last season following defeat by Hamilton Accies in the relegation play-off.

The future of the club’s chief executive Scot Gardiner was also a talking point for many fans.

Barry Wright wrote: “A welcome exercise gathering statement I would say. It seemed sensible to get all the information before they make any hasty decisions. I echo the sentiments of all our supporters insisting on the resignation of Gardiner, he must go! His position is entirely untenable and I believe he is the major factor holding the process of regeneration and reinvestment up.”

Lloyd MacKenzie added: “Hopefully these decisions will be the start of fixing relationships with local businesses although the CEO issue still stands.”

Fans hope new owner is near

Shaun Mahon hopes the club can find much-needed new investment.

He wrote: “New owners would be ideal. Excellent news about the training remaining in Inverness though.”

Alex Johnstone believes Caley Thistle must adopt a more stringent financial model following relegation to League One.

He wrote: “Well, I’m glad that the Kelty plan is off the table. The club is in a dangerous place, what is needed is a reduction of cost, I’d suggest sacking the chief executive first. Then the manager. Then we need to live within our means. If it’s 11 local boys on a hybrid model then so be it.”