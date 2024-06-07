VIDEO: Highland mum face-plants during school sports day race

A mum from the Highlands has gone viral after face-planting during a parent sports day race.

Becky Oman is a social media influencer, best-known for her Instagram page ‘The Highland Mummy’ which has more than 40,000 followers.

Many influencer’s show only the glossy side of mum life – however Becky decided to show how un-glamorous it can be.

She revealed how she spectacularly fell during the parents’ race at her son Tommy’s recent sports day, uploading footage to her online platforms.

She is now encouraging other parents to think twice before participating in such a competitive activity.

The funny footage shows the mother lining up before she gives it her all, sprinting towards the finish line.

Getting off to a good start, overtaking other participating mothers, Becky was just approaching the end when she face-plants onto the grass.

The young mother managed to ease the fall however by doing a roly-poly to get herself back up, and finished the race.

As said by Michael Jordan – “It doesn’t matter if you fall down, it’s whether you get back up.”

Becky posted the “parents race fail” on TikTok which has been watched more than a million times.

Becky wrote: “Since it’s coming up to sports day season… This is your reminder not to do the parents race.”

Praised for her efforts online

Since posting the hilarious moment Becky has had strong support from fellow mums, who have also shared in her pain of falling during the pivotal race.

One person commented: “You were flying! From a fellow mum who has fallen at sports day!! If this give you pleasure- go and have a look on my page for mine.”

Another praised her for her effort, saying how the recovery was the best part. One person even compared it to the race from the movie Shark Tale.

While another commented: “You had that in the bag. Is it even sports day if one of the parents don’t fall, we had a broken arm last year.”

Becky is a mum to her little boy called Tommy who joins her on her adventures exploring different parts of the country.

The influencer posts updates to her thousands of online followers everyday, sharing snippets of her family life, as well as useful parenting tips and travel blogs.

