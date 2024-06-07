VIDEO: Highland mum face-plants during school sports day race

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highlands & Islands

VIDEO: Highland mum face-plants during school sports day race

Becky Oman has urged other parents to "think twice" about taking part in the pivotal event.

By Shanay Taylor
Highland mum goes viral after sharing moment she fell during parent sports day race. Image: Becky Oman.

A mum from the Highlands has gone viral after face-planting during a parent sports day race.

Becky Oman is a social media influencer, best-known for her Instagram page ‘The Highland Mummy’ which has more than 40,000 followers.

Many influencer’s show only the glossy side of mum life – however Becky decided to show how un-glamorous it can be.

She revealed how she spectacularly fell during the parents’ race at her son Tommy’s recent sports day, uploading footage to her online platforms.

She is now encouraging other parents to think twice before participating in such a competitive activity.

The funny footage shows the mother lining up before she gives it her all, sprinting towards the finish line.

@beckysuthx

PLEASE LISTEN #fail #fails #sportsday #parentsrace #parentsracefail #youvebeenframed #failvideo

♬ origineel geluid – Tik Toker

Getting off to a good start, overtaking other participating mothers, Becky was just approaching the end when she face-plants onto the grass.

The young mother managed to ease the fall however by doing a roly-poly to get herself back up, and finished the race.

As said by Michael Jordan – “It doesn’t matter if you fall down, it’s whether you get back up.”

Becky posted the “parents race fail” on TikTok which has been watched more than a million times.

Becky wrote: “Since it’s coming up to sports day season… This is your reminder not to do the parents race.”

Praised for her efforts online

Since posting the hilarious moment Becky has had strong support from fellow mums, who have also shared in her pain of falling during the pivotal race.

One person commented: “You were flying! From a fellow mum who has fallen at sports day!! If this give you pleasure- go and have a look on my page for mine.”

Another praised her for her effort, saying how the recovery was the best part. One person even compared it to the race from the movie Shark Tale.

Becky with her husband and son. Image: Becky Oman

While another commented: “You had that in the bag. Is it even sports day if one of the parents don’t fall, we had a broken arm last year.”

Becky is a mum to her little boy called Tommy who joins her on her adventures exploring different parts of the country.

The influencer posts updates to her thousands of online followers everyday, sharing snippets of her family life, as well as useful parenting tips and travel blogs.

You can keep up to date with Becky and her family life on YouTube, Instagram and TikTok.

Have you ever participated in the parents race at your child’s sports day? Let us know some of your funny stories in the comments below.

