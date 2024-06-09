Police probe after man threw stones at NC500 motorbike riders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Police probe after man threw stones at NC500 motorbike riders

The stones were thrown in a remote part of the north Highlands.

By Louise Glen
Ceannabeinne Beach on the NC500 route
Ceannabeinne Beach on the NC500 route. Image: DC Thomson.

A man threw stones at two motorbike riders as they passed through a Highland village on the North Coast 500 route.

The man, who has not been traced, hit one of the riders on the helmet.

Police in the Highlands are appealing for witnesses to find the man, after the incident near Durness in the far north Highlands.

The incident happened as the riders drove past the Golden Eagle Zipline car parking area at Ceannabeinne.

Police are now calling for witnesses.

A police statement read: “We are appealing for witnesses following a report of a reckless incident at Ceannabeinne, Durness.

“Between 9pm and 10pm on Tuesday May 28 2024 an unidentified male threw several stones at two members of the public as they rode motorbikes past the Golden Eagle Zipline car parking area at Ceannabeinne, striking the helmet of one of the riders.

“If you witnessed the incident or have any information, we would strongly encourage you to contact police at Rhiconich via 101 quoting incident 1346 of 30/05/2024.”

More from Highlands & Islands

Highland mum goes viral after sharing moment she fell during parent sports day race. Image: Becky Oman.
VIDEO: Highland mum face-plants during school sports day race
Inveraray Castle, the ancestral home of the Duke of Argyll and Clan Campbell.
Duke of Argyll wants distillery in grounds of his castle
Russell Crowe and Calum Macphail. Supplied by Calum MacPhail/Shutterstock
'I didn't know who he was': Inverness musician gets shock invitation from Russell Crowe
Breaking news image.
A9 reopens following two-car crash near Alness
Red and white coastguard helicopter.
Man airlifted to hospital following rescue off Western Isles coast
Orkney Islands Council
'Nobody is being told they must go': Orkney's homeless could be sent across the…
Traditional homes in Narsaq, Greenland.
Highland hospitality duo help new tourism push - in Greenland
Keir Johnston was jailed for assaulting his wife. Left: the dress that 'broke the internet'.
‘Dress that Broke the Internet’ husband jailed for horrific abuse of wife
Urquhart castle
20 best things to do in and around Inverness
Holly Lodge in Strathpeffer. Image: ASG Commercial.
Stunning Victorian B&B lodge nestled in the Highlands goes on the market for £630,000