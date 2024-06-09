Police probe after man threw stones at NC500 motorbike riders

A man threw stones at two motorbike riders as they passed through a Highland village on the North Coast 500 route.

The man, who has not been traced, hit one of the riders on the helmet.

Police in the Highlands are appealing for witnesses to find the man, after the incident near Durness in the far north Highlands.

The incident happened as the riders drove past the Golden Eagle Zipline car parking area at Ceannabeinne.

Police are now calling for witnesses.

A police statement read: “We are appealing for witnesses following a report of a reckless incident at Ceannabeinne, Durness.

“Between 9pm and 10pm on Tuesday May 28 2024 an unidentified male threw several stones at two members of the public as they rode motorbikes past the Golden Eagle Zipline car parking area at Ceannabeinne, striking the helmet of one of the riders.

“If you witnessed the incident or have any information, we would strongly encourage you to contact police at Rhiconich via 101 quoting incident 1346 of 30/05/2024.”