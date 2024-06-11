Mullagrach Island: Remote getaway on the market for £500,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Mullagrach Island: Remote getaway on the market for £500,000

Here's what you get if you part with half-a-million pounds for the Summer Isles retreat.

By Chris Cromar
The island and the log cabin that comes with it. Image: Galbraith
The island and the log cabin that comes with it. Image: Galbraith

How do you fancy owning your private island? Well, now you can off Wester Ross if you have a spare £500,000.

Mullagrach Island, which has 88.7 acres of land, is the most northerly of the Summer Isles, a group of around 30 islands located to the south of the Coigach peninsula.

The island, which lies approximately two miles from Old Dorney Harbour near Achiltibuie – a boat journey of about 35 minutes – was purchased by owners Chris and Lorna Bown in 2006.

Mullagrach Island. Image: Galbraith

Mullagrach Island ‘haven for wildlife’

The island has a coastline of rocky beaches, sheltered coves, caves and cliffs and has been described as a “haven for wildlife”.

The log cabin on the island. Wester Ross. Image: Galbraith

In 2014, the couple were were granted planning permission for a high-quality, low environmental impact cabin.

Manufactured in Switzerland and of cross-laminated timber construction, the cabin has been positioned and designed to withstand the weather conditions, while its curved, heather clad roof allows it to blend into the landscape.

Mullagrach cabin provides living space

Its interior is well equipped with a kitchen area, wood burning stove and two box beds, while solar panels provide power and there is an outside composting WC.

There is a rainwater collection system, but drinking water is bottled.

The island has been described as a haven for wildlife.  Image: Galbraith.
The log cabin has two beds. Image: Galbraith

Viewing of the island is limited due to weather conditions and means of access.

Either the sellers or a local fishing boat owner involved in the maintenance of the island structures will accompany viewings.

Tours will only be accommodated for those who have formally noted an interest.

Anyone visiting the island will need to wear outdoor clothing and sturdy footwear, while will have to be of a level of fitness to travel by boat and climb the ladders to reach the land.

Mullagrach Island is on the market by Inverness-based Galbraith for offers over £500,000.

More from Property

Boggy Park enjoys a spectacular location overlooking the Morven hills.
Enjoy long soaks in the hot tub in this amazing £499,000 Highland home
Marcliffe Hotel
The Marcliffe Hotel: An Aberdeen institution
Sir Jim Milne shakes hands on the deal with Marcliffe managing director Ross Spence.
Exclusive: Sir Jim Milne's Balmoral Group buys the Marcliffe
Bancon Homes Aden Meadows new homes in Aberdeen
Live your summer dream in a new home for less than you think
This week's property round-up features an amazing mix of homes.
Six £400,000 homes in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands
13 Ashley Road is a property with pizzazz.
Sam shows us inside her amazing Tardis-like Aberdeen home
With rainbow steps, there's never a dull day at 7 Pilot Square.
This bright and bold Fittie home is sure to make you smile
Holly Lodge in Strathpeffer. Image: ASG Commercial.
Stunning Victorian B&B lodge nestled in the Highlands goes on the market for £630,000
This converted steading at 1 East Mains of Barras has a countryside setting in easy reach of Stonehaven.
Steading conversion near Stonehaven offers best of town and country living
The property has been described as "truly idyllic".
'Idyllic' Cairngorms farmhouse with more than 80 acres of land goes on sale for…