Mullagrach Island: Remote getaway on the market for £500,000

How do you fancy owning your private island? Well, now you can off Wester Ross if you have a spare £500,000.

Mullagrach Island, which has 88.7 acres of land, is the most northerly of the Summer Isles, a group of around 30 islands located to the south of the Coigach peninsula.

The island, which lies approximately two miles from Old Dorney Harbour near Achiltibuie – a boat journey of about 35 minutes – was purchased by owners Chris and Lorna Bown in 2006.

Mullagrach Island ‘haven for wildlife’

The island has a coastline of rocky beaches, sheltered coves, caves and cliffs and has been described as a “haven for wildlife”.

In 2014, the couple were were granted planning permission for a high-quality, low environmental impact cabin.

Manufactured in Switzerland and of cross-laminated timber construction, the cabin has been positioned and designed to withstand the weather conditions, while its curved, heather clad roof allows it to blend into the landscape.

Mullagrach cabin provides living space

Its interior is well equipped with a kitchen area, wood burning stove and two box beds, while solar panels provide power and there is an outside composting WC.

There is a rainwater collection system, but drinking water is bottled.

Viewing of the island is limited due to weather conditions and means of access.

Either the sellers or a local fishing boat owner involved in the maintenance of the island structures will accompany viewings.

Tours will only be accommodated for those who have formally noted an interest.

Anyone visiting the island will need to wear outdoor clothing and sturdy footwear, while will have to be of a level of fitness to travel by boat and climb the ladders to reach the land.

Mullagrach Island is on the market by Inverness-based Galbraith for offers over £500,000.