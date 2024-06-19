Isle of Lewis man praised for ‘kind gesture’ in Cologne during Euro 2024 trip

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Isle of Lewis man praised for ‘kind gesture’ in Cologne during Euro 2024 trip

Ali Murray, who lives in Ness, is featured in a viral video sheltering an elderly man from the rain.

By Ellie Milne
Ali Murray sheltering man with umbrella in Cologne and with his friends
Ali Murray is seen in the video sheltering a man with an umbrella. Images: FC Cologne/X/Ali Murray.

A Scotland fan from the Isle of Lewis has gone viral for his ‘kind gesture’ during a trip to Cologne for Euro 2024.

Ali Murray, from Ness, was captured on video sheltering an elderly man from the rain in the German city.

He brought an umbrella over to the elderly man and walked with him along the cobbles alongside a fellow Scot who he had also just met.

The video has been shared on X, formerly Twitter, by FC Cologne who commented the Tartan Army are “always welcome” in the city.

They added: “Scotland fans, we knew we’d love having you here for the Euros.”

The 24-year-old, who is one of five brothers who live in the village of Lionel, has travelled to Germany to enjoy the tournament with his friends.

He said he was surprised to see the video of the “wholesome moment” shared online but said the response has been “amazing”.

Daniel Macleod, Mathew Maciver, Ali Murray, Paul Macpahil and Andrew Macleod in Germany
Ali (left) and his friends – Mathew Maciver, Daniel Macleod, Andrew Macleod and Paul Macphail – are visiting Germany to support Scotland in Euro 2024. Image: Ali Murray.

“It was heavy rain and I saw this old man struggling,” he said. “I had an umbrella so I walked with him down the main square.

“He didn’t speak English but he gave me a big smile and a thumbs up. Everyone around was clapping, it was amazing.”

Scotland fan in Cologne makes family proud

As well as being praised by FC Cologne, Ali has also been contacted by Tennent’s who plan to reward him for his kindness.

The German daily newspaper Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger shared the news with its readers stating: “Dear Scots: We love you!”

They described the old town of Cologne being “firmly in the hands” of the Scottish fans with the sound of singing and bagpipes.

Scotland fans at the Dutch Mill fan zone
Fan zones have been filling up in Germany and closer to home. Pictured is the Dutch Mill in Aberdeen during the Euro 2024 opening game on Friday. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Ali’s cousin Murdo MacRitchie said he has also made the whole family “very proud”.

“A few of us started seeing the video on social media yesterday with the immediate thought of it being an extremely kind gesture,” he said. “When it dawned on us that it was our Alistair holding the umbrella it totally blew us all away.

“The brothers are all so close to their granny in Eoropie and grandparents in Tong. It won’t have sat right with Ali seeing the gentleman struggling in the rain and he felt compelled to act and help.

“He’s a credit to his parents Dina & John Alex. For the wider family and wider island community, we all feel very proud of him act, especially to all his younger cousins.

He’s over in Cologne for the craic with the Tartan Army and doesn’t yet have a ticket, but being the enterprising chap that he is I’m sure he’ll find a way!”

More from Highlands & Islands

The Highland council sign and a wind turbine
How Highland Council is seeking to secure at least £4 million community benefit boost…
The Highland man found guilty of raping women and a child at Inverness high court
Highland man guilty of raping women and molesting child
Red Arrows in the sky.
Red Arrows taking to skies: Here's where you can see them this weekend
HIghland Council wants to double the number of new houses in the next decade
Highlands housing crisis: The £2.8 BILLION plan to get 24,000 new homes built across…
Ian Bain and Inverness Sheriff court, which he attended after a family feud led to assault
'Simmering' 30-year family feud over boiler lands OAP in court for assault
Brae Cottage has been advertised as a "project". Image: Rightmove.
Is this bargain £130k home the Highlands' loneliest cottage?
Highland wind turbines
'We are crying out for this help': Anger as move to help Highland communities…
Rubin, Kailash and Kalina Bishwakarma outside Kaina Italian Kitchen.
New Italian restaurant opens in Oban as owners say food 'is about love and…
A9 at Daviot
Driver fined after two-vehicle crash 'partially blocked' A9 near Daviot for two hours
Jimmy Savile's former cottage along the A82 road. Image: Anthony MacMillan Photography
Jimmy Savile's Highland cottage FINALLY given go ahead for demolition after three-year battle

Conversation