Isle of Lewis man praised for ‘kind gesture’ in Cologne during Euro 2024 trip

A Scotland fan from the Isle of Lewis has gone viral for his ‘kind gesture’ during a trip to Cologne for Euro 2024.

Ali Murray, from Ness, was captured on video sheltering an elderly man from the rain in the German city.

He brought an umbrella over to the elderly man and walked with him along the cobbles alongside a fellow Scot who he had also just met.

The video has been shared on X, formerly Twitter, by FC Cologne who commented the Tartan Army are “always welcome” in the city.

They added: “Scotland fans, we knew we’d love having you here for the Euros.”

The 24-year-old, who is one of five brothers who live in the village of Lionel, has travelled to Germany to enjoy the tournament with his friends.

He said he was surprised to see the video of the “wholesome moment” shared online but said the response has been “amazing”.

“It was heavy rain and I saw this old man struggling,” he said. “I had an umbrella so I walked with him down the main square.

“He didn’t speak English but he gave me a big smile and a thumbs up. Everyone around was clapping, it was amazing.”

Scotland fan in Cologne makes family proud

As well as being praised by FC Cologne, Ali has also been contacted by Tennent’s who plan to reward him for his kindness.

The German daily newspaper Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger shared the news with its readers stating: “Dear Scots: We love you!”

They described the old town of Cologne being “firmly in the hands” of the Scottish fans with the sound of singing and bagpipes.

Ali’s cousin Murdo MacRitchie said he has also made the whole family “very proud”.

“A few of us started seeing the video on social media yesterday with the immediate thought of it being an extremely kind gesture,” he said. “When it dawned on us that it was our Alistair holding the umbrella it totally blew us all away.

“The brothers are all so close to their granny in Eoropie and grandparents in Tong. It won’t have sat right with Ali seeing the gentleman struggling in the rain and he felt compelled to act and help.

“He’s a credit to his parents Dina & John Alex. For the wider family and wider island community, we all feel very proud of him act, especially to all his younger cousins.

“He’s over in Cologne for the craic with the Tartan Army and doesn’t yet have a ticket, but being the enterprising chap that he is I’m sure he’ll find a way!”