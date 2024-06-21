What went wrong? KFC closes Fort William branch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What went wrong? KFC closes Fort William branch

Chicken fans in Lochaber will now have to travel 66 miles to Inverness if they want a bucket from the Colonel.

By Louise Glen
KFC in Fort William.
KFC in Fort William. Fort William. Shannon Morrison/DC Thomson.

Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) in Fort William has closed.

The national food chain restaurant known for its catchphrase “finger lickin’ good”, has been serving up Colonel Sanders’ food at 2 North Road since late 2020.

Plans for the drive-thru with the restaurant area were in the pipeline for five years before it opened.

It was opened under a KFC franchise operated by Herbert Group.

Jobs on the premises were advertised with salaries up to £26,000.

Staff problems at Fort William KFC

In 2022, due to a lack of staff, KFC had cut its hours, only opening five days a week. 

After months of irregular opening hours, and complaints about lack of staff, a spokeswoman for KFC confirmed that it had indeed closed.

In a statement, she said: “We’re constantly reviewing our portfolio of over 1,000 restaurants and at times, this sadly means we have to close some.

“We’ve shut the doors at our Fort William coop, however, our fans can always find their nearest restaurant on our website.”

The nearest KFC is in Inverness, some 66 miles away.

KFC was five years in the planning

KFC was opened in specially built premises near the Fort William to Mallaig train line and on the main route between Fort William and the north on the A82.

The nearby Costa remains open from early morning until the evening seven days a week.

KFC Drive Thru and dine-in facilities are completely closed
KFC Fort William. Image:. Shannon Morrison/DC Thomson.

While diners enjoyed watching the Jacobite Express Harry Potter train from the car park, there were complaints about the service customers received.

KFC in Fort William pulls poor reviews

On TripAdvisor, Fort William KFC was rated two stars. It was number 14 out of 15 establishments in Fort William for a “quick bite”.

Travellingscotsma124 described KFC in Fort William as a “shambles”.

Writing: “An utter shambles of a place, every single order has missing items and the chicken is frequently burnt.”

AR asked: “World’s worst KFC?

“Rank tasteless burnt coffee indescribable.

“Had to chuck it all.”

Pritesh M from Leamington Spa wrote: ” If you like KFC, then you won’t be disappointed, although they did need to empty the outside dustbins which were full!”

Paul K, from Oban disagreed about poor staffing, penning a glowing review: “Best KFC I’ve been to.

“Staff were fantastic, especially Tyler. He’s a credit to the company. Chicken was cooked to perfection and chips were surprisingly good.”

